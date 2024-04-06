On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Cedar City man hires contract killer, receives New York prison sentence

Apr 5, 2024, 7:58 PM

Handcuffs...

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Cedar City man is behind bars after spending $16,000 to arrange for the contract killing of two New York residents, resulting in a federal investigation and seven-year prison sentence.

Christopher Pence, 43, was sentenced in the Northern District of New York on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to “using the internet to solicit and pay for the murders of two (New York) residents,” according to a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of New York.

In a document filed to the court, Pence admitted that between July 16 and Aug. 9, 2021, Pence used a web browser connected to the “darknet” in Cedar City to access a website in order to arrange the contract killings. Through the website, Pence arranged for the murder of the two victims “in exchange for approximately $16,000 worth of Bitcoin.”

In his instructions to the believed killers, Pence said to “make the murder look like an accident,” as well requesting that “care be taken not to harm any of the children in the care of the victims,” according to the document.

The intended victims were unharmed, and Pence was arrested on Oct. 27, 2021, by the FBI and admitted to soliciting the murders due to the “fraught relationship between his family and the victims,” according to a statement from the attorney’s office.

 Pence and his attorneys have filed an appeal in the Northern District to potentially reduce his sentence on Thursday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

An abandoned dog was found by a woman in Carbon County, Utah with multiple gunshot wounds in his he...

Clayre Scott

Blujay, dog who survived gunshots to head, is going home

Blujay, a dog who miraculously survived being shot in the head last week, is going home.

1 hour ago

A fire pit at Zion National Park’s South Campground...

Carter Williams

Zion National Park begins ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ to repair historic campground

Construction to repair and rehabilitate Zion National Park's aging South Campground is now getting underway, park officials say.

2 hours ago

(file) Ring camera footage in home during earthquake...

Brianna Chavez

State officials urging Utahns to sign up for Great Utah ShakeOut

With several earthquakes making headlines, the Utah Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Utahns to be prepared. The Great Utah ShakeOut is taking place Thursday, April 18.

3 hours ago

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services called on the Attorney General to investigate a ...

Alexander Campbell

Utah Attorney General’s office finds no discrimination at ‘anti-Zionist’ bar

An Attorney General's Office investigation yielded no findings of discrimination at a local bar.

4 hours ago

Trash along a Utah highway...

Alex Cabrero

Cleaning up Utah is South Jordan man’s mission

Plastic bottles, tires, paper, and all sorts of trash just piled up along the sides of roads, highways, and especially the interstates.

4 hours ago

FILE: General Conference is a semiannual gathering of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sain...

Michael Houck and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

What to expect if you’re visiting Temple Square during General Conference Weekend

Temple Square is gearing up for thousands of visitors who will attend this weekend’s 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Cedar City man hires contract killer, receives New York prison sentence