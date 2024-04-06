On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Thousands of Utahns could potentially lose access to internet as funds for program set to expire

Apr 6, 2024, 3:45 PM | Updated: 3:46 pm

A signal pole that was built for students to access internet in Olijato-Monument Valley, San Juan C...

A signal pole that was built for students to access internet in Olijato-Monument Valley, San Juan County, on May 26, 2022. The Affordable Connectivity Program is at risk of losing funding after April unless it receives additional backing from Congress. (Mengshin Lin, Deseret News)

(Mengshin Lin, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY LOGAN STEFANICH, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Congress in 2021 passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package that included $14.2 billion in funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program which helped connect millions of Americans to high-speed internet.

Now the program is at risk of losing funding after April unless it receives additional backing from Congress, according to a statement from the White House.

The program provides eligible households with a monthly discount of up to $30 per month — including up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands — and a one-time, $100 discount toward the purchase of a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

Approximately 19 million Americans (6% of the population) lack access to fixed broadband service at threshold speeds, according to a report from the Federal Communications Commission. In rural areas, nearly one-fourth of the population (14.5 million people) lacks access.

In tribal areas, the issue of the digital divide is even worse, as nearly a third of the population lacks access.

And the Beehive State is certainly no exception.

Affordable Connectivity Program benefiting thousands

In Utah, 75,088 households are benefiting from the Affordable Connectivity Program and Utah has received over $40 million in funding from the program. This has led to Utahns saving around $2.2 million every month on internet bills.

In total, over 23 million Americans have utilized the program to access the internet and cut down on monthly internet bills.

“Since October, President (Joe) Biden has been calling on Congress to pass legislation that would extend this benefit through 2024. Democratic members of Congress have joined him in this effort. The president also included funding for this essential program in his 2025 budget request,” said a press release from the White House.

“The Biden-Harris administration is once again calling on congressional Republicans to join their Democratic colleagues and extend funding for the Affordable Connectivity Program, so millions of their own constituents don’t lose access to affordable, high-speed internet next month. Without action, families may lose access to education, health care, job opportunities and more.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Salt Lake City police car is parked with its lights on during a shooting investigation near 1050 ...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

2 injured in Salt Lake City shooting early Saturday

Salt Lake police are investigating a shooting early Saturday that injured two men.

3 hours ago

Giving Machines (Graphics by Josh Buehner)...

Angie Denison

WATCH: ‘The Giving Machine’

Learn the history behind the inspiring Light the World initiative launched by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and how the Giving Machines have become an important part of this plan. In 2017 these machines ingeniously simplified the act of charitable contributions by making it as effortless as buying an item from a vending machine. […]

5 hours ago

When destructive wildfires burned through the beloved town of Lahaina, Hawaii, some lost everything...

KSL TV

WATCH: ‘Maui Strong’

When destructive wildfires burned through the beloved town of Lahaina, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rendered service to those who lost everything.

5 hours ago

(Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Daniel Woodruff

‘Very personal talk’: President Jeffrey R. Holland shares lessons learned during recent challenges

The 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints got underway Saturday morning with some highly personal remarks from the faith’s new acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

6 hours ago

Gabriel W. Reid, Paul V. Johnson and Chad H Webb were called as the new Sunday School General Presi...

Josh Ellis

Church calls new Sunday School General Presidency, General Authority Seventies

A new Sunday School General Presidency was called during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

6 hours ago

Ivan Nickolas "Nick" Vetecnik (Used by permission, Vetecnik family)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Family of Taylorsville teen stabbed and dismembered worried they’ll get no justice in his death

The family of a murdered Taylorsville teen is worried they won't get justice because the alleged killer's defense intends to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Thousands of Utahns could potentially lose access to internet as funds for program set to expire