LOCAL NEWS

Rich County authorities identify person found deceased

Apr 6, 2024, 7:59 PM | Updated: 8:12 pm

emergency lights...

FILE — Rich County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased person found earlier this week. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

GARDEN CITY — The Rich County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person found deceased in Garden City on Tuesday afternoon. 

According to a news release, police said the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Tristen White, who was discovered on Tuesday, April 2 around noon. Police said White has been missing since Jan. 28. 

The next of kin has been notified. Police said the investigation into his death is ongoing. 

“The Rich County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and thank everyone who assisted in the search for Mr. White,” a statement read from the Sheriff’s Office.

More information will be provided when it becomes available. 

Local News

