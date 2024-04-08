On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Provo police search for two suspects involved in car crash

Apr 8, 2024, 1:35 PM

The car crash on 130 E 500 North....

The car crash on 130 E 500 North. (Courtesy: Brigham Baker)

(Courtesy: Brigham Baker)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

PROVO – A car that fled from Provo police officers was found abandoned after it crashed into two other vehicles and destroyed multiple street signs early Sunday morning.

Janna-Lee Holland, a spokeswoman for the Provo Police Department, told KSL that officers attempted to stop a car for moving and driver’s license violations.

However, Holland said the car fled from police on eastbound 500 North, and officers lost sight of it.

The car crash on 130 E 500 North.

The car crash on 130 E 500 North. (Courtesy: Brigham Baker)

Holland said the Provo police officers found it crashed and abandoned near 130 E. 500 North. According to police, the crash damaged two other cars and some street signs.

Witnesses told police that the driver and passenger fled on foot, according to Holland. Police are looking for the two suspects, but did not provide a description of them.

