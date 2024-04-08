Police search for two men suspected of hitting a woman with their car after a fight

SALT LAKE CITY — A man and a woman were sent to the hospital after a fight broke out between them and two men outside of a Salt Lake City nightclub.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the fight started at approximately 1:46 a.m. Sunday outside of a nightclub near 1000 E., 2100 South.

According to police, one of the suspects got into a fight with a 47-year-old man in the nightclub’s parking lot. During the fight, one of the suspects allegedly hit a 45-year-old woman with his silver car, and the two suspects fled before police arrived.

Police said the woman was sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The man was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Salt Lake City police provided photos of the two suspects; the man in a black shirt is suspected of hitting the woman with the car, and the man in a white shirt is suspected of fighting the male victim.

If you have information about this alleged aggravated assault, contact police at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 24-53536 or send a tip using the CityProtect website.