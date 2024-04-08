On the Site:
CRIME

Police search for two men suspected of hitting a woman with their car after a fight

Apr 8, 2024, 3:07 PM

The two men suspected of aggravated assault after hurting a man and a woman outside of a Salt Lake ...

The two men suspected of aggravated assault after hurting a man and a woman outside of a Salt Lake City nightclub. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man and a woman were sent to the hospital after a fight broke out between them and two men outside of a Salt Lake City nightclub.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the fight started at approximately 1:46 a.m. Sunday outside of a nightclub near 1000 E., 2100 South.

According to police, one of the suspects got into a fight with a 47-year-old man in the nightclub’s parking lot. During the fight, one of the suspects allegedly hit a 45-year-old woman with his silver car, and the two suspects fled before police arrived.

Police said the woman was sent to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The man was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect wearing white about to get into a fight with the male victim.

One suspect wearing white is about to get into a fight with the male victim. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

Salt Lake City police provided photos of the two suspects; the man in a black shirt is suspected of hitting the woman with the car, and the man in a white shirt is suspected of fighting the male victim.

If you have information about this alleged aggravated assault, contact police at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 24-53536 or send a tip using the CityProtect website.

The man in black suspect of hitting the woman with his car. (Salt Lake City Police Department) The man suspected of getting into a fight with the male victim. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

