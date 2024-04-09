On the Site:
SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Total solar eclipse wows North America. Clouds part just in time for most

Apr 8, 2024, 6:06 PM

The moon partially covers the sun behind the Statue of Liberty during the a solar eclipse on the Li...

The moon partially covers the sun behind the Statue of Liberty during the a solar eclipse on the Liberty Island, Monday, April. 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MARCIA DUNN, AP AEROSPACE WRITER


MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — A chilly, midday darkness fell across North America on Monday as a total solar eclipse raced across the continent, thrilling those lucky enough to behold the spectacle through clear skies.

Street lights blinked on and the planets came into view, as the moon shrouded the sun for a few minutes across the land. Dogs howled, frogs croaked and some people wept, all part of the eclipse mania gripping Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.
Almost everyone in North America could see at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.

It was the continent’s biggest eclipse audience ever, with a couple hundred million people living in or near the shadow’s path, plus scores of out-of-towners flocking in to see it. With the next coast-to-coast eclipse 21 years out, the pressure was on to catch this one.

MAZATLAN, MEXICO - APRIL 08: The Great North American Eclipse is seen using nine interval timer photos to show the full evolution of eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Mazatlan, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 8: University of South Carolina students look at an eclipse after playing in a fountain following an NCAA Women's Basketball Championship celebration at the Colonial Life Arena on April 8, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina. University classes that were scheduled during the event were canceled. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) Restaurant workers in the Flatiron district of Manhattan take a break to view the solar eclipse, Monday, April 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) DALLAS, TX - APRIL 8: In this NASA handout, prominences from the sun are shown during a total solar eclipse that swept across a narrow portion of the North American April 8, 2024 as seen from Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Keegan Barber/NASA via Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 8: In this NASA handout, the Moon is seen passing in front of the Sun, with the top of the Washington Monument in silhouette, during a partial solar eclipse April 8, 2024 in in Washington, DC. A total solar eclipse swept across a narrow portion of the North American continent from Mexico's Pacific coast to the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of Central America and Europe. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images) AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Eric Cole of the United States uses glasses to view the eclipse as his caddie Russell Cochran looks on during a practice round prior to the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) MAZATLAN, MEXICO - APRIL 08: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Multiple exposures were used in the creation of this digital composite image.) The Great North American Eclipse is seen using nine interval timer photos to show the full evolution of eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Mazatlan, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 8: In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Moon (top) is seen passing in front of the Sun, with the top of the Washington Monument in silhouette, during a partial solar eclipse April 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images) ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - APRIL 8: Isabella, 5, of Alexandria, Virginia, wears a homemade mask to view the partial solar eclipse at Gravelly Point Park on April 8, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. People have traveled to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience the eclipse today, with the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't happen until 2044. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 8: The U.S. Capitol Building is visible as people view the partial solar eclipse on Capitol Hill on April 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. People have traveled to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience the eclipse today, with the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't happen until 2044. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) MAZATLAN, MEXICO - APRIL 08: The moon crosses in front of the sun during the Great North American Eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Mazatlan, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: People gather to view the solar eclipse at the Empire State Building on April 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust) IN FLIGHT - APRIL 08: Passengers aboard Southwest flight 1252 from Dallas, Texas to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania crouch down to try and catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse as the plane passes through the path of totality on April 08, 2024 in flight to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 08: The solar eclipse is seen above the Washington Monument on April 08, 2024 in Washington, DC. People have traveled to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience the eclipse today. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't happen until 2044. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) HOULTON, MAINE - APRIL 08: People watch as the eclipse enters umbra on April 08, 2024 in Houlton, Maine. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: People watch a partial solar eclipse from the Top of the Rock at Rockefeller Center on April 08, 2024 in New York City. While New York City isn't in the path of totality, it will see up to 90% of the sun covered by the moon. Around New York and in the path of totality, millions of residents and tourists are preparing for a total solar eclipse. This is the first solar eclipse to pass through North America in seven years and will be the last that will be visible from the United States until 2044. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: People watch a partial solar eclipse on the observation deck of Edge at Hudson Yards on April 08, 2024 in New York City. While New York City isn't in the path of totality, it will see up to 90% of the sun covered by the moon. Around New York and in the path of totality, millions of residents and tourists are preparing for a total solar eclipse. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 08: Zion Edwards of Grand Prairie, Texas, looks at the solar eclipse through two pair of mylar filter glasses near the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall on April 08, 2024 in Washington, DC. People have traveled to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience the eclipse today, with the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't happen until 2044. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 8: The partial solar eclipse is seen above the Statue of Freedom atop the dome of the U.S. Capitol Building on Capitol Hill on April 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. People have traveled to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience the eclipse today, with the next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't happen until 2044. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 08: Brayan Rocchio #4, José Ramírez #11 and J.T. Maguire #84 of the Cleveland Guardians look up at the total solar eclipse before the home opener against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on April 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland is in the "path of totality" for today's total solar eclipse. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) TORREON, MEXICO - APRIL 08: Aerial view of people watching the eclipse at Cristo de las Noas on April 08, 2024 in Torreon, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Saul Perales/Getty Images) BRADY, TEXAS - APRIL 08: The moon begins its descent below the sun's horizon during a total solar eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Brady, Texas. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience the eclipse today. During the event, the moon will pass in between the Sun and the Earth, appearing to block the Sun. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) The maximum eclipse view in Salt Lake City at 12:32 PM. (Jordan Hansen) Solar eclipse 12:20 p.m. from Draper Utah on April 8, 2024.

Clouds blanketed most of Texas as the total solar eclipse began its diagonal dash across land, starting along Mexico’s mostly clear Pacific coast and aiming for Texas and 14 other U.S. states, before exiting into the North Atlantic near Newfoundland.

In Georgetown, Texas, the skies cleared just in time to give spectators a clear view. In other spots, the eclipse played peek-a-boo with the clouds.

“We are really lucky,” said Georgetown resident Susan Robertson. “Even with the clouds it is kind of nice, because when it clears up, it is like, Wow!”

“I will never unsee this,” said Ahmed Husseim of Austin, who had the eclipse on his calendar for a year.

Just east of Dallas, the hundreds gathered at Mesquite’s downtown area cheered and whistled as the clouds parted in the final minutes before totality. As the sun finally became cloaked, the crowd grew louder, whipping off their eclipse glasses to soak in the unforgettable view of the sun’s corona, or spiky outer atmosphere, and Venus shining brilliantly off to the right.

Going into Monday’s spectacle, northern New England into Canada had the best chances of clear skies, and that didn’t change. Holly Randall, who watched from Colebrook, New Hampshire, said experiencing the eclipse was beyond her expectations.

“I didn’t expect to cry when I saw it,” she said, as tears ran down her face.

The show got underway in the Pacific before noon EDT. As the darkness of totality reached the Mexican resort city of Mazatlán, the faces of spectators were illuminated only by the screens of their cellphones.

The cliff-hanging uncertainty of the weather added to the drama. But the morning’s overcast skies in Mesquite didn’t rattle Erin Froneberger, who was in town for business and brought along her eclipse glasses.

“We are always just rushing, rushing, rushing,” she said. “But this is an event that we can just take a moment, a few seconds that it’s going to happen and embrace it.”

A festival outside Austin wrapped up early on Monday because of the threat of afternoon storms. Festival organizers urged everyone to pack up and leave.

Eclipse spectators at Niagara Falls State Park had to settle for darkness, but no stunning corona views. As people made their way out of the park a little more than an hour later, the sun broke through.

I’d give it a 6 out of 10,” said Haleigh Thibodeau, who traveled from Buxton, Maine, with her mother.

In Rushville, Indiana, the street lights lit up as darkness fell, drawing cheers and applause from residents gathered on porches and sidewalks.

For some, eclipse day was also their wedding day. Couples exchanged vows in a mass ceremony at a park in Trenton, Ohio.
St. Louis was just outside totality, but that didn’t stop residents from taking in the scene from the Mississippi River aboard the Tom Sawyer, a paddlewheel riverboat.

“I almost enjoyed it a little bit more because it didn’t go black,” said passenger Jeff Smith of St. Louis.

During Monday’s full eclipse, the moon slipped right in front of the sun, entirely blocking it. The resulting twilight, with only the sun’s outer atmosphere or corona visible, was long enough for birds and other animals to fall silent, and for planets and stars to pop out.

At the Fort Worth Zoo, Adam Hartstone-Rose, a researcher from North Carolina State University, said most animals remained relatively calm. One gorilla climbed atop a pole and stood there for several seconds, likely a sign of vigilance.

“Nobody was doing sort of bonkers behavior,” he said.

The out-of-sync darkness lasted up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds. That’s almost twice as long as it was during the U.S. coast-to-coast eclipse seven years ago because the moon was closer to Earth.

It took just 1 hour, 40 minutes for the moon’s shadow to race more than 4,000 miles (6,500 kilometers) across the continent.

The path of totality — approximately 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide — encompassed several major cities this time, including Dallas; Indianapolis; Cleveland; Buffalo, New York; and Montreal. An estimated 44 million people live within the track, with a couple hundred million more within 200 miles (320 kilometers).

“This may be the most viewed astronomical event in history,” said National Air and Space Museum curator Teasel Muir-Harmony, standing outside the museum in Washington, awaiting a partial eclipse.

Experts from NASA and scores of universities were posted along the route, launching research rockets and weather balloons, and conducting experiments.

Monday’s celestial sensation held special meaning for Fallon Vahani, who followed the action from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Blind from birth, the 44-year-old Indianapolis resident moved her fingertips over a Braille table reader, feeling the small plastic bumps pulsing as they traced the moon’s path. She’d listened to a radio broadcast of the 2017 eclipse and was eager to try this new method.

“I was very excited when I could finally understand what everyone else was talking about,” she said.

AP journalists along the eclipse path contributed to this report.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

