On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah program takes used solar eclipse glasses from around nation to donate

Apr 8, 2024, 11:06 PM | Updated: 11:09 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

PROVO The fun and excitement of the solar eclipse may now be fading, but one Provo business explains its now marking the start of a huge project for them.

They’re collecting used eclipse glasses, for a program that is putting them front and center around the nation.

Utahns who didn’t stick around in the Beehive State hunted for the best totality viewing spots, leading them to places like Danville, Arkansas.

“My son, 17 years old, said, ‘Let’s go to the solar eclipse,'” said Scott Hansen, who lives in the town of Elwood in Box Elder County.

He said he missed out on the eclipse in 2017, with totality just a hop, skip, and a jump from him at the time.

This time the zone of totality was quite a bit further, but a trek he and his family were willing to make.

“We started looking, where is it going to be clear, a good chance of it,” he said.

John Cope, another Utahn who found himself in Arkansas Monday, said the same thing.

“We drove all night to get here, so that was far enough,” he said.

As they and our own KSL team joined in on the eclipse-chasing, Roger Sarkis spent his day tracking a different phenomenon in Provo.

It was one he never saw coming.

“This is way more than I thought we’d ever get,” he said, looking at hundreds of emails in his inbox on his laptop.

The UVU earth science educator’s side business, Eclipse Glasses USA, runs a program to donate used certified eclipse glasses. Apparently, it went viral on social media in the last few days, leading to more than a thousand emails flooding his inbox on Monday, alone.

Provo family projected to sell half a million glasses for total solar eclipse

“We’re already pushing an estimated 10,000 pairs offered to us already,” he said.

Sarkis said the National Park Service, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Mastercard, universities, hospitals, and large U.S. cities including St. Louis reached out to ask about donating thousands of eclipse glasses no longer needed.

“‘We don’t want to throw these away, we want to do something with them,'” Sarkis said, of what everyone is expressing in their emails. “Which is really a cool thing to see.”

He plans to ship thousands of glasses to schools in Hawaii and Latin America in the next eclipse path in October. Sarkis said he reached out to the Hawaii Department of Education and plans to work with Astronomers Without Borders.

Sarkis explained that they focus on underserved communities and students, specifically Title I schools.

“As a teacher myself, my ethos is that I want students and adults everybody to have the opportunity to look at this really amazing event,” he said.

Sarkis noted that they only take certified glasses manufactured in the United States. That means the eclipse glasses cannot be made in China and need to include the American-based manufacturer business and address on the inside. There should also be an ISO logo stamped on the edge of the glasses.

As he goes through every email, replying with information on donating, Sarkis hopes to pass on the passion for the rare, spectacular, celestial sight.

“We all gathered to watch this eclipse for like this human moment,” Sarkis said, adding, “And now people are kind of gathering again to try and help these students.”

To learn more about how to donate used, certified eclipse glasses, click here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A carbon monoxide detector. These standalone devices can help as an extra precaution, but Utah scho...

Annie Knox, Emiley Dewey, Daniella Rivera

Classroom carbon monoxide: Detectors are required, so why aren’t they in every school

Utah took a big step a decade ago to keep schoolchildren safe from carbon monoxide. How well is the state living up to that promise.

4 hours ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man tortured in Sandy apartment for hours, police say

Two men accused of kidnapping and torturing a man for several hours — allegedly hitting him more than three dozen times with a bat, burning him and cutting him — are now facing felony charges.

5 hours ago

President Russell M. Nelson making the announcement of the new temples at the 194th Annual General ...

Dan Rascon

President Russell M. Nelson announces new temples to be built in Lehi and West Jordan

Residents of West Jordan and Lehi expressed shock and excitement after President Russell M. Nelson announced the new temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in their area.

7 hours ago

Anh Duy Pham appearing virtually before a 3rd District Court judge on March 27, 2024....

Shara Park

Accused serial hit-and-run suspect is suspected of three other hit-and-run accidents

The 26-year-old man who's suspected of multiple hit-and-run accidents involving women is being accused of another three cases on Monday.

7 hours ago

Utahns traveled east to experience Monday's solar eclipse. (Adam McGrath)...

Shelby Lofton

Utahns travel east to experience the total solar eclipse

The eclipse was near 50% totality in Utah on Monday. However, that didn't stop people from road tripping or flying more than a 1,000 miles east to experience darkness.

8 hours ago

A signed guitar from Taylor Swift is one of the items that is being sold at the banquet auction hel...

Mike Anderson

Donor gives rare collector items to Cache Valley charity auction

A guitar signed by Taylor Swift is just one of many unique items for sale by a Cache Valley charity. But this auction wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for one donor. 

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah program takes used solar eclipse glasses from around nation to donate