DWR shuts down fishing at Panguitch Lake due to damaged dam

Apr 10, 2024, 10:08 AM | Updated: 10:25 am

Fishing at Panguitch Lake is closed until further notice. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

PANGUITCH, Garfield County — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources issued an emergency fishing closure at Panguitch Lake on Wednesday, which is effective immediately and remains in place “until further notice.”

The closure comes after damage was discovered on the Panguitch Lake Dam on Monday.

“Public safety is a top priority for us, and we want to deter anglers and others from visiting the area at this time,” said DWR Director J. Shirley. The lake is a popular fishing spot in the region and is home to rainbow trout, Bear Lake cutthroat trout and tiger trout.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office posted a “level 2 emergency situation” on Tuesday, meaning people in the area should be prepared and alert for evacuation due to a potential dam failure. Deputies also posted an evacuation map should people need to leave the area.

“It is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents in the vicinity,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch due to the potential dam failure, which covers parts of the southern mountains and upper Sevier River valleys, including communities like Alton, Kane County; Brian Head; Circleville, Piute County; Koosharem, Sevier County; and Panguitch. It remains in place “until further notice.”

Residents of Panguitch and the surrounding areas are urged to be prepared for a possible evacuation if the situation is evaluated at level 3. The office said residents should be prepared in the following ways:

  • Stay Informed: Follow updates from official channels. We will communicate through all available resources, including reverse 911 calls, social media platforms, and local news outlets.
  • Evacuation Plan: Familiarize yourself with evacuation routes. Should evacuation be necessary, residents should proceed east towards Hatch as the primary evacuation route.
  • Emergency Kits: Ensure your emergency kits are ready and contain essential items such as water, food, medications, and important documents.
  • Inform Others: Please take some time to notify family, friends, and neighbors in the area to ensure they are prepared and have any assistance that may be needed.

“Please know that if a failure occurs, we feel there is plenty of time to conduct an orderly evacuation before the water reaches Panguitch,” the sheriff’s office said.

The lake was a natural lake that was turned into a reservoir through a series of water projects, starting as early as 1885, according to the state.

The Utah Division of Water Resources said Panguitch Lake was 87% full and holding nearly 19,500 acre-feet of water as of Wednesday morning.

Deputies also closed a 17-mile stretch of state Route 143 between the lake and Panguitch, which runs below the lake. The highway remains open above the lake to Brian Head and Parowan.

