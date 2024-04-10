On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Hogle Zoo welcomes 3 cougar cubs

Apr 10, 2024, 4:26 PM

One of the Hogle Zoo's three cougar cubs...

This image from the Hogle Zoo shows one of three rescued cougar cubs. (Hogle Zoo)

(Hogle Zoo)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo introduced three rescue cougar cubs to Utah Wednesday.

According to a social media post from the zoo, Liam, Mara, and Rafael were sent to Salt Lake City’s zoo after being orphaned and rescued as cubs.

Just after Liam and Mara showed up, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources rescued Rafael, another orphaned cub.

Hogle Zoo’s vet and animal care teams brought siblings Liam and Mara back to full strength after they suffered from extreme weather and frostbite in Nebraska.

The zoo said all three were sent to the zoo because they did not have the skills to survive in the wild since they became orphaned animals at such an early age.

“We’re so happy we can give them a fur-ever home!,” the post said.

The post said each cub has obvious characteristics.

“Liam and Mara have shorter tails and ears from frostbite, while Rafael has a full-length tail and big, pointy ears,” the post said. “Mara is typically a bit shy and marches to the beat of her own drum, the boys are curious and inquisitive, especially when using the buddy system.”

Liam, Mara, and Rafael are living at the Hogle Zoo’s Asian Highlands. The animals will move to Wild Utah later this spring.

Utahns know that cougars are native to the state and often seen by hikers and residents.

Cougar Stalks Man For Six Minutes During Run In Utah Canyon

The state has information on how to live with cougars and other wildlife at Wild Aware Utah.

KSL 5 TV Live

