ENVIRONMENT

Utah DNR conducts a controlled burn at the Ogden Bay

Apr 12, 2024, 2:36 PM

Smoke of the controlled burn near Antelope Island...

Smoke of the controlled burn near Antelope Island. (Courtesy: Tara Rigby Stoddart)

(Courtesy: Tara Rigby Stoddart)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

HOOPER — On Friday, wildlife officials are burning several acres of grassland at the Ogden Bay.

According to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, fire crews will begin the prescribed burn at approximately 9 a.m.

DNR said crews will burn about 2,000 acres of phragmites previously treated with herbicide in the fall. The fire will be highly visible to Box Elder, Salt Lake, Davis, and Weber County residents.

DNR did not say how long the burn will last.

