Utah DNR conducts a controlled burn at the Ogden Bay

HOOPER — On Friday, wildlife officials are burning several acres of grassland at the Ogden Bay.

According to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, fire crews will begin the prescribed burn at approximately 9 a.m.

DNR said crews will burn about 2,000 acres of phragmites previously treated with herbicide in the fall. The fire will be highly visible to Box Elder, Salt Lake, Davis, and Weber County residents.

DNR did not say how long the burn will last.