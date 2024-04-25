On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Semitruck crash spills gallons of fuel into Parleys Creek, hazmat crews responding

Apr 25, 2024, 10:56 AM | Updated: 10:58 am

BY ELIZA PACE


PARLEYS CANYON — Authorities are working to clean up a fuel spill after a semitruck jackknifed and spilled diesel fuel into Parleys Creek.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 4 a.m. a semitruck headed westbound lost control on wet roads and jackknifed, hitting the barrier. The crash displaced four of the concrete barriers, blocking two of the left lanes.

The crash also caused the semi fuel tanks to rupture, spilling about 150 gallons of diesel fuel into the surrounding area including into Parleys Creek.

Roden said Hazmat crews are on scene pumping the rest of the fuel out so additional fuel doesn’t spill when the truck is moved.

Salt Lake City Fire Department said they are responding at Tanner Park and Sugar House park and advised people to keep their pets out of the creek for the foreseeable future.

