Semitruck crash spills gallons of fuel into Parleys Creek, hazmat crews responding

PARLEYS CANYON — Authorities are working to clean up a fuel spill after a semitruck jackknifed and spilled diesel fuel into Parleys Creek.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 4 a.m. a semitruck headed westbound lost control on wet roads and jackknifed, hitting the barrier. The crash displaced four of the concrete barriers, blocking two of the left lanes.

The crash also caused the semi fuel tanks to rupture, spilling about 150 gallons of diesel fuel into the surrounding area including into Parleys Creek.

You can see at Sugarhouse Park that crews have installed absorbent booms and there's a sheen on the water — signaling there's fuel in the water. You can also smell gas here. We're getting briefed from officials soon. Report at noon on @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/jNX0LJvpr9 — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) April 25, 2024

Roden said Hazmat crews are on scene pumping the rest of the fuel out so additional fuel doesn’t spill when the truck is moved.

SLCFD is on scene of a fuel spill into Parleys Creek. We have units at Tanner Park as well as Sugarhouse Park working to mitigate the incident. PIO is on scene. Media staging will be at Sugarhouse Park. Please keep your animals out of Parleys Creek for the foreseeable future. pic.twitter.com/mIP4PWHN0c — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) April 25, 2024

Salt Lake City Fire Department said they are responding at Tanner Park and Sugar House park and advised people to keep their pets out of the creek for the foreseeable future.