Two homes flooded in Highland after canal pipe stops working

HIGHLAND — A neighborhood in Highland was scrambling to clean up after a canal pipe burst Saturday, flooding two homes.

Kim Rodela, a member of the Highland City Council, told KSL the flooding also damaged the landscaping to two other homes in the area of Freedom Elementary. The issue came from a pipe that broke in the Murdock Canal, which is contected to the Provo River Water Users Association.

Rodela said up to 120 people, including neighbors and city officials, have been helping pump water out of the basements and remove furniture from the homes. However, one homeowner said the basement was a total loss, according to Rodela.

The homeowner said that “they were swimming in the basement.”

Water crews from Provo and American Fork responded to the scene, and have been able to redirect the water to a nearby park, Rodela said.

Video is courtesy of Sandy Larsen.

More information on this story will be provided when it becomes available.