On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

2 bodies found in rural Oklahoma as 4 suspects face murder charges in case of missing women

Apr 15, 2024, 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

Jilian Kelley and Veronica Butler were driving with one another to pick up children, according to t...

Jilian Kelley and Veronica Butler were driving with one another to pick up children, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Mandatory Credit: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via CNN Newsource

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS BOYETTE AND JOE SUTTON, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Authorities are working to identify two bodies found in rural Oklahoma on Sunday, a day after four people were arrested on murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of two women late last month.

Officials with the agency and the FBI offered condolences at a Monday news conference to the families of Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, while emphasizing the bodies recovered in Texas County remain unidentified. Still, Butler and Kelley are not believed to be alive, added Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Hunter McKee.

In the meantime, investigators are confident that four people arrested this weekend are linked to their disappearance and the public doesn’t face any danger related to the case, McKee said.

“Based on the evidence and the information that we were able to obtain throughout the entire investigation – what was found inside of the vehicle, witnesses, family, friends of the victims that we were able to talk to throughout this entire process – we were able to gain the information to determine that these four people were responsible for both of these women going missing,” McKee said.

Authorities on Saturday arrested 43-year-old Tad Bert Cullum, 54-year-old Tifany Machel Adams, 50-year-old Cole Earl Twombly and 44-year-old Cora Twombly in Texas and Cimarron counties, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

“All four individuals were booked into the Texas County Jail on two counts of First-Degree Murder, two counts of Kidnapping, and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the First Degree,” the release said.

Each of the suspects is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Wednesday morning, online court records show. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Butler and Kelley were traveling together to pick up children but never made it to the pickup location, the Texas County Sheriff’s Department said in an “endangered missing advisory” posted March 30. Their vehicle was found abandoned near Highway 95 in Oklahoma’s Texas County, south of the state border with Kansas, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

Evidence in and around the vehicle helped investigators determine that “there was foul play involved,” McKee told reporters Monday, noting the children were safe. McKee declined to characterize the evidence further, citing the ongoing investigation.

The two bodies recovered Sunday were found in a “very rural area,” McKee said, adding the Oklahoma medical examiner’s office for both would determine identity, plus cause and manner of death.

“This case did not end the way we hoped. It has certainly been a tragedy for everybody involved,” Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Director Aungela Spurlock said Monday.

CNN has reached out to police for information regarding any relationship between the suspects and the missing women.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

CNN’s Dakin Andone and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - In this aerial photo, investigators search for human remains at Chad Daybell's residence in ...

Larry D. Curtis

Chad Daybell discussed finances with daughter after his arrest: ‘I’m not coming back’

While in police custody that day, Daybell was allowed to speak with his daughter and, while making long-term financial plans, told her, "I'm not coming back."

1 hour ago

House Speaker Mike Johnson holds a news conference following a House GOP caucus meeting at the US C...

Melanie Zanona, Manu Raju, Annie Grayer, Haley Talbot and Clare Foran, CNN

Johnson makes his long-awaited move on Ukraine as House plans to vote on separate aid packages

Speaker Mike Johnson announced Monday evening the House will take up separate bills this week to provide aid for Israel and Ukraine, heeding demands from the far right to keep the issues separate as the threat of a vote to oust him from the speakership looms.

2 hours ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott A...

Associated Press

Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth

The Supreme Court is allowing Idaho to enforce its ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth while lawsuits over the law proceed.

3 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks as he arrives at Manhattan criminal court with his legal team ...

Associated Press

First day of Trump’s hush money trial adjourns with no jurors selected

The first day of Donald Trump 's historic hush money trial ended Monday after hours of pretrial motions and an initial jury selection process that saw dozens of prospective jurors excused after they said they could not be fair or impartial. The court ultimately adjourned without any jurors being seated, with the selection process resuming on Tuesday.

5 hours ago

NASA is seeking innovative methods that could help retrieve samples collected by the Perseverance r...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

NASA rethinks plan to return rare Mars samples to Earth

NASA is seeking innovative methods that could help retrieve samples collected by the Perseverance rover on Mars in the future.

5 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at an election-night watch ...

Associated Press

Trump Media stock slides again to bring it nearly 60% below its peak as euphoria fades

The stock price for Donald Trump’s social media company is sliding again. Trump Media & Technology Group was down 16.8% in midday trading on Monday as more euphoria fades off the stock.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

2 bodies found in rural Oklahoma as 4 suspects face murder charges in case of missing women