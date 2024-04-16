On the Site:
Southern Utah crash partially closes Interstate 15 near Leeds

Apr 16, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm

Pictures from the scene of a vehicle fire that temporarily blocked multiple lanes of I-15 near Leed...

Pictures from the scene of a vehicle fire that temporarily blocked multiple lanes of I-15 near Leeds. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

(Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

LEEDS, Washington County — A crash on northbound Interstate 15 one mile north of Leeds has closed two right lanes, with an estimated clearance time of 5:30 p.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Investigation into this crash began at 3:11 p.m., when “crews were dispatched to a vehicle accident,” according to a statement from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue.

According to Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, “(both) patients were assessed and refused transport to the hospital.”

Pictures from the scene of a vehicle fire that temporarily blocked multiple lanes of I-15 near Leeds. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue) Pictures from the scene of a vehicle fire that temporarily blocked multiple lanes of I-15 near Leeds. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue) Pictures from the scene of a vehicle fire that temporarily blocked multiple lanes of I-15 near Leeds. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue) Pictures from the scene of a vehicle fire that temporarily blocked multiple lanes of I-15 near Leeds. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue) Pictures from the scene of a vehicle fire that temporarily blocked multiple lanes of I-15 near Leeds. (Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as further information becomes available.

