Southern Utah crash partially closes Interstate 15 near Leeds
Apr 16, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:39 pm
(Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue)
LEEDS, Washington County — A crash on northbound Interstate 15 one mile north of Leeds has closed two right lanes, with an estimated clearance time of 5:30 p.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
Investigation into this crash began at 3:11 p.m., when “crews were dispatched to a vehicle accident,” according to a statement from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue.
According to Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, “(both) patients were assessed and refused transport to the hospital.”
This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as further information becomes available.