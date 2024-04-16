Southern Utah crash partially closes Interstate 15 near Leeds

LEEDS, Washington County — A crash on northbound Interstate 15 one mile north of Leeds has closed two right lanes, with an estimated clearance time of 5:30 p.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Investigation into this crash began at 3:11 p.m., when “crews were dispatched to a vehicle accident,” according to a statement from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue.

According to Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, “(both) patients were assessed and refused transport to the hospital.”

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as further information becomes available.