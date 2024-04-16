On the Site:
High School Musical Star's Husband Finds Spot On Bees Roster

Apr 16, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – Cole Tucker, the professional baseball-playing husband of High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, starts in center field for the Salt Lake Bees tonight.

Tucker was added to the Salt Lake Bees roster for their series opener against the Reno Aces on Tuesday, April 16.

Locals In MLB: Former Ute Leading Trio Of Locals In Big Leagues

A 2014 first-round selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tucker appeared in 11 games with the Seattle Mariners this spring before being released by the team on March 19. The 6’3 switch-hitter went 2-10, scoring two runs while walking four times and striking out thrice.

Tucker made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Pirates. He hit .211 in 154 games with Pittsburgh before catching on with the Colorado Rockies in 2023. He saw action in five games with
Colorado, collecting four hits in limited chances and driving in two runs.

Locals In MiLB: 28 Beehive Locals Join Minor League Teams For 2024

The Phoenix native has hit .260 with 38 home runs and 259 RBI in 701 MiLB games. In 159 MLB appearances, Tucker is hitting .216 with five homers and 37 RBI.

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Salt Lake (6-9, Fourth in PCL West) continues its season with six games at Smith’s Ballpark against the Reno Aces (6-8, 3rd in PCL West), the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Bees and Aces play a six-game series from Tuesday, April 16, through Sunday, April 21.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

