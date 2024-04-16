High School Musical Star’s Husband Finds Spot On Bees Roster

SALT LAKE CITY – Cole Tucker, the professional baseball-playing husband of High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, starts in center field for the Salt Lake Bees tonight.

Tucker was added to the Salt Lake Bees roster for their series opener against the Reno Aces on Tuesday, April 16.

Angels Sign Cole Tucker To Minor League Deal https://t.co/u845o0B8Vc pic.twitter.com/d8SheHOYqz — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) April 14, 2024

A 2014 first-round selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tucker appeared in 11 games with the Seattle Mariners this spring before being released by the team on March 19. The 6’3 switch-hitter went 2-10, scoring two runs while walking four times and striking out thrice.

Tucker made his MLB debut in 2019 with the Pirates. He hit .211 in 154 games with Pittsburgh before catching on with the Colorado Rockies in 2023. He saw action in five games with

Colorado, collecting four hits in limited chances and driving in two runs.

The Phoenix native has hit .260 with 38 home runs and 259 RBI in 701 MiLB games. In 159 MLB appearances, Tucker is hitting .216 with five homers and 37 RBI.

Salt Lake (6-9, Fourth in PCL West) continues its season with six games at Smith’s Ballpark against the Reno Aces (6-8, 3rd in PCL West), the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Bees and Aces play a six-game series from Tuesday, April 16, through Sunday, April 21.

