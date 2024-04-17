On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Wildlife experts looking into possible tularemia outbreak among beavers in state

Apr 16, 2024, 6:42 PM | Updated: 7:27 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON AND MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY The Utah Department of Natural Resources has identified 10 animals that have died from tularemia — a disease that can be transmitted to humans.

So wildlife experts are urging people to be extra cautious while in the outdoors.

“It’s very rare,” said Virginia Stout, a state veterinarian with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “…it’s not common at all. We do see cases pop up here and there periodically, but not this many at one time.”

So far, nine beavers and one vole have been found dead in the last few weeks. And according to a DWR news release, all the beavers were found dead in Summit, Wasatch and Utah counties. Five of the dead beavers were found near the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter between March 23 and April 2.

“We may never know the answer,” Stout said. “But it could be a tick that started this, but we’re just not sure at this time.”

Tularemia, also known as “rabbit fever,” is caused by a bacteria.

“Rabbits, hares, other rodents, muskrats, things like that, are most affected by this,” Stout said.

Stout said she is trying to learn all she can about the disease.

“As a veterinarian, we want to know how this happened, where it’s going on, and how many animals are affected,” she said.

Tularemia can be fatal to humans

It’s worrysome for experts because the disease can be fatal to humans.

“It’s a bacteria that spread through either direct contact with an animal that has it or through deer flies or tick bites,” Stout said.

However, it can be easily treated.

“But it’s a very treatable bacteria that just the normal course of antibiotics will treat,” said Josh Loftin, spokesperson with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services.

Loftin offers a few tips for those people heading into the outdoors.

“Don’t drink stream water,” he said. “Don’t touch dead animals, don’t do other things that expose you to bacteria.”

Wildlife experts want people to report any dead beavers, rabbits or other larger rodents that they might encounter.

“To have this many carcasses show up is unusual,” Stout said. “If it does happen more and more, we are concerned about that local beaver population.”

Experts do say the disease can not be spread from human to human.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Indian Hills Middle School's Amy Shaw, showing her class her collection of pins from the 2002 Winte...

Shara Park

Utah teacher inspires students with her passion for the 2002 Winter Olympics

An Indian Hills Middle School teacher hopes her love for the Olympic Games will inspire her students to get excited about a possible 2034 return.

53 minutes ago

The Willard Spillway sending water to the Great Salt Lake....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Large amounts of water sent to Great Salt Lake ahead of spring runoff

While Utah did not have a record water year this year, water managers say there is so much water that some is being sent into the Great Salt Lake.

1 hour ago

FILE - Bonneville International was recognized on Tuesday for its fundraising efforts during and af...

Mark Jones

Bonneville International recognized for its ‘Maui Strong’ fundraising efforts

Bonneville International has been recognized with the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America Award for its "Maui Strong" fundraising campaign, as announced Tuesday.

1 hour ago

Chad Daybell during his murder trial on April 16, 2024. (ADA County)...

Mary Culbertson

Judge bars prosecutor from taking stand in Chad Daybell trial

The murder trial of Chad Daybell continues with multiple testimonies from law enforcement officers.

2 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

UHP trooper accused of sexually assaulting teenager after allowing her to drink alcohol

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper was arrested for allegedly allowing a teenager to drink alcohol in his home and sexually assaulting her. 

3 hours ago

A bouquet of yellow daisies, Jordan Rasmussen’s favorite flower, is placed at his grave at Wasatc...

Amy Donaldson, KSL Podcasts

‘The Letter Season 2’: A Sandy father’s last night

A new season of "The Letter" podcast explores what happened after two young fathers were murdered outside of an iconic Utah restaurant in 1982.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Wildlife experts looking into possible tularemia outbreak among beavers in state