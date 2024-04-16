On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Salt Lake Bees Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day Against Reno Aces

Apr 16, 2024, 6:58 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It was 77 years ago that Jackie Robinson took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers, shattering the Major League Baseball color barrier and changing America’s Pastime forever.

The Salt Lake Bees celebrated Jackie Robinson Day while hosting the Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark on Tuesday, April 16.

RELATED: Bees Starter Andrew Wantz Named PCL Pitcher Of The Week

“It’s an overwhelming feeling of thankfulness,” ninth-year Bees manager Keith Johnson said of the chance to honor Robinson. “That he was able to do what he did. To carry that burden and show that we can be successful in this game. Not necessarily just for African Americans, but for everybody in the game.”

Robinson broke the long-standing MLB color barrier when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.

“Now you look at our game, and there are a whole bunch of different cultures in the game. We go out and compete for one name on the front of the jersey regardless.”

RELATED: High School Musical Star’s Husband Finds Spot On Bees Roster

“He paved the way not just for African Americans but minority culture in baseball,” Salt Lake outfielder D’Shawn Knowles said. “The name Jackie Robinson means a lot. I admire his dedication and the work he put in for us to be able to play this game. This is my first time ever putting on a 42 jers,ey so that means a lot. I’ll wear it with pride.”

Major League Baseball permanently retired the number 42 for all MLB franchises in 1997.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Salt Lake (6-9, Fourth in PCL West) continues its season with six games at Smith’s Ballpark against the Reno Aces (6-8, 3rd in PCL West), the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Bees and Aces play a six-game series from Tuesday, April 16, through Sunday, April 21.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Is Keyonte George’s Shooting A Concern?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

High School Musical Star’s Husband Finds Spot On Bees Roster

Cole Tucker, the baseball-playing husband of High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, starts in center field for the Salt Lake Bees tonight.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Ainge: Jazz Ready To Go ‘Big Game Hunting’

With the Utah Jazz 2023-24 season complete, CEO Danny Ainge opened up about the team's successes and failures, and its plans for the future.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU’s Kevin Young Will Finish His Phoenix Suns Job After NBA Playoffs Run

The NBA Playoffs begin for the Phoenix Suns on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah’s Hockey History: The Salt Lake Golden Eagles

It seems like a lifelong dream for hockey fans in Utah is finally coming to fruition with Salt Lake City likely getting an NHL team. We thought it would be a perfect time to take a look back at the history of hockey in the state. 

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To BYU Basketball Hiring Kevin Young

The reactions poured in as BYU basketball hired Kevin Young to be the next head coach.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Salt Lake Bees Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day Against Reno Aces