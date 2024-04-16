Salt Lake Bees Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day Against Reno Aces

SALT LAKE CITY – It was 77 years ago that Jackie Robinson took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers, shattering the Major League Baseball color barrier and changing America’s Pastime forever.

The Salt Lake Bees celebrated Jackie Robinson Day while hosting the Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark on Tuesday, April 16.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling of thankfulness,” ninth-year Bees manager Keith Johnson said of the chance to honor Robinson. “That he was able to do what he did. To carry that burden and show that we can be successful in this game. Not necessarily just for African Americans, but for everybody in the game.”

April 15th marked Jackie Robinson’s historic MLB debut. Robinson’s courage blazed a trail for all of America. Join us here at Smith’s Ballpark on April 16th at 6:35 p.m. as we commemorate Jackie Robinson Day. pic.twitter.com/UqNHDo11hf — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 15, 2024

Robinson broke the long-standing MLB color barrier when he started at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947.

“Now you look at our game, and there are a whole bunch of different cultures in the game. We go out and compete for one name on the front of the jersey regardless.”

Forecast calls for sunshine and baseball at Smith’s Ballpark this week ☀️ pic.twitter.com/DSWi8M9iWB — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 16, 2024

“He paved the way not just for African Americans but minority culture in baseball,” Salt Lake outfielder D’Shawn Knowles said. “The name Jackie Robinson means a lot. I admire his dedication and the work he put in for us to be able to play this game. This is my first time ever putting on a 42 jers,ey so that means a lot. I’ll wear it with pride.”

Major League Baseball permanently retired the number 42 for all MLB franchises in 1997.

Follow The Salt Lake Bees With KSL Sports

Salt Lake (6-9, Fourth in PCL West) continues its season with six games at Smith’s Ballpark against the Reno Aces (6-8, 3rd in PCL West), the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Bees and Aces play a six-game series from Tuesday, April 16, through Sunday, April 21.

Listen to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Tony Parks on KSL Sports Zone.

Brian Preece, our KSLsports.com insider, can give you the inside scoop. He’s your guide to the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and the Salt Lake Bees. Please take advantage of his in-depth coverage of the Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of the Bees here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24