On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Utah State DT Hale Motu’apuaka Earns Mini Camp Invite From Colts

Apr 29, 2024, 4:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka received a rookie mini camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hale Motu’apuaka gets rookie mini camp invite from Colts

The Utah State football team shared the news of Motu’apuaka’s invitation via the team’s official X account on Monday, April 29.

RELATED: Local Players Selected During 2024 NFL Draft

“𝙄𝙉𝙑𝙄𝙏𝙀𝘿 @Colts Congratulations @hale_676,” USU football posted on social media.

The former Utah State standout will join a Colts team that posted a 9-8 record in 2023.

RELATED STORIES

About Hale Motu’apuaka

Motu’apuaka is a native of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Before joining the Aggies’ football program, Motu’apuaka was a standout player at Punahou High School. As a junior and senior at Punahou, Motu’apuaka earned first-team all-Interscholastic League of Honolulu honors.

Motu’apuaka’s first season on the field at Utah State was in 2018. During his redshirt freshman season, Motu’apuaka had 13 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry in 12 games.

As a sophomore in 2020, Motu’apuaka had eight tackles, one quarterback hurry, and a blocked kick. He played in six games, including two starts.

As a junior, Motu’apuaka recorded 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and eight tackles for loss. He played in all 14 of Utah State’s games. Motu’apuaka helped USU to an 11-3 record, a Mountain West Conference title, and an LA Bowl win over Oregon State.

In 2022, Motu’apuaka played and started in 12 games. He recorded 35 tackles, 5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry.

Last season, the defensive tackle wrapped up his USU career with 33 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, and three sacks.

In 2021, Motu’apuaka won the World Fireknife Competition Men’s Division Championship.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

What Will Jazz Rookies Do This Summer?

The three Utah Jazz rookies are looking to follow up strong showings in their first NBA seasons with big improvements this summer.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bill Armstrong: Utah’s NHL Team Has ‘Chance To Be Good For About 10 Straight Years’

Utah GM Bill Armstrong joined Hans & Scotty G. to discuss the process of team building and his reaction to the fan event at the Delta Center.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rahsul Faison Withdraws Name From Transfer Portal, Remains With Utah State

Less than a week after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Rahsul Faison is expected to return to the Aggie backfield this fall.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former UVU Guard Drake Allen Chooses Utah State In Transfer Portal

Drake Allen will suit up for his third Beehive State team when he takes the floor for Utah State after spending last season with Utah Valley. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Signs Former Rhode Island Forward For 2024-25 Season

Utah women's basketball got a little better Monday afternoon after announcing the signing of former Rhode Island forward Mayé Touré.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Basketball Finalizes Two Transfer Additions

Utah State basketball fortified two positions with the signings of senior guard Deyton Albury and senior center Aubin Gateretse. 

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Former Utah State DT Hale Motu’apuaka Earns Mini Camp Invite From Colts