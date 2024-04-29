Former Utah State DT Hale Motu’apuaka Earns Mini Camp Invite From Colts

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka received a rookie mini camp invite from the Indianapolis Colts following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Utah State football team shared the news of Motu’apuaka’s invitation via the team’s official X account on Monday, April 29.

“𝙄𝙉𝙑𝙄𝙏𝙀𝘿 @Colts Congratulations @hale_676,” USU football posted on social media.

The former Utah State standout will join a Colts team that posted a 9-8 record in 2023.

About Hale Motu’apuaka

Motu’apuaka is a native of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Before joining the Aggies’ football program, Motu’apuaka was a standout player at Punahou High School. As a junior and senior at Punahou, Motu’apuaka earned first-team all-Interscholastic League of Honolulu honors.

Motu’apuaka’s first season on the field at Utah State was in 2018. During his redshirt freshman season, Motu’apuaka had 13 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry in 12 games.

As a sophomore in 2020, Motu’apuaka had eight tackles, one quarterback hurry, and a blocked kick. He played in six games, including two starts.

As a junior, Motu’apuaka recorded 26 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and eight tackles for loss. He played in all 14 of Utah State’s games. Motu’apuaka helped USU to an 11-3 record, a Mountain West Conference title, and an LA Bowl win over Oregon State.

In 2022, Motu’apuaka played and started in 12 games. He recorded 35 tackles, 5 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, and one quarterback hurry.

Last season, the defensive tackle wrapped up his USU career with 33 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, and three sacks.

In 2021, Motu’apuaka won the World Fireknife Competition Men’s Division Championship.

