On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

New overdose task force in Utah launched, DEA claims it’s a success

Apr 16, 2024, 9:34 PM | Updated: 11:41 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A new task force to get tough on those involved in overdose deaths just launched here in Utah, and the Drug Enforcement Administration said so far, it’s a success.

But one public health advocate who works with addicts gets help and said the task force will result in more overdose deaths, not fewer.

“I know what it feels like to lose somebody and want there to be someone to pay for something to make it better,” Dr. Jen Plumb said. “Some sort of consequence that would make it seem somehow alright that we lost him.”

Back in 1996, Plumb lost her brother, Andy, to addiction.  Stopping addiction is personal for her, and she says this new task force concerns her.

“When we talk about increasing responses in an overdose in kind of a criminalized fashion, that’s the thing I’m most worried about,” Plumb said.

She said the approach to allow law enforcement to hold more people accountable in an overdose death will result in fewer calls for help.

“You’re going to discourage people from calling for that response,” Plumb said.

“It is the deadliest drug that we’ve ever seen in the history of our country,” said Dustin Gillespie with the DEA in Salt Lake City. He said the goal of the Utah Drug Overdose Task Force is to crack down on big-time criminals.

“We’re looking for serious, serious offenders. the worst of the worst,” he said. Gillespie is looking for people like Colin Shapard, the dealer sentenced earlier this month for selling fentanyl to an 18-year-old who almost died.

According to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the DEA states that fentanyl has saturated the drug market in Utah. “It is cheaper, more potent, and more widely available than ever before,” the office said.

It said he’s the same dealer who gave two Park City teens drugs in 2016. Those teens died.

“We’re looking for the distributor who shows a callous disregard for the city, is looking to target youth.”

Gillespie said that’s what Shapard is.

He said the task force is meant to establish better training for agencies processing scenes where someone died from a drug overdose.

“There’s a balance between holding people accountable, providing justice for those families, and allowing the public the opportunity to feel like they can come to us because, without an investigation, we can’t provide justice,” Gillespie said.

“Making everything illegal, busting everybody has unintended consequences in the world that i work in,” Plumb said. She said consequences like this mean more addicts will die. “Personally, I can’t sleep at night with that thought.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremonies....

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: How to stay ahead of the 2024 Olympics scams

As Utahns know firsthand from 2002, the Olympics can be a bit chaotic with millions in an unfamiliar place. The situation is sure to entice opportunistic con men with Olympic scams.

2 hours ago

overview of Moab, a city nestled in red rock...

Daniel Woodruff

New Moab development aims to put dent in workforce housing crisis

When we talk about Utah’s housing crisis, one of the most extreme examples is Moab. Housing there is scarce and expensive, especially for the workers who keep the tourist town running.

2 hours ago

Matheson Courthouse...

Alexander Campbell

Nephi man sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for sex tourism

A Nephi man is spending up to 30 years in prison for his connection to sex tourism.

4 hours ago

Shelby Lofton and Mark Jones

Wildlife experts looking into possible tularemia outbreak among beavers in state

The Utah Department of Natural Resources has identified 10 animals that have died from tularemia — a disease that can be transmitted to humans.

5 hours ago

Indian Hills Middle School's Amy Shaw, showing her class her collection of pins from the 2002 Winte...

Shara Park

Utah teacher inspires students with her passion for the 2002 Winter Olympics

An Indian Hills Middle School teacher hopes her love for the Olympic Games will inspire her students to get excited about a possible 2034 return.

5 hours ago

The Willard Spillway sending water to the Great Salt Lake....

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Large amounts of water sent to Great Salt Lake ahead of spring runoff

While Utah did not have a record water year this year, water managers say there is so much water that some is being sent into the Great Salt Lake.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

New overdose task force in Utah launched, DEA claims it’s a success