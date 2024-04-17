On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

New Moab development aims to put dent in workforce housing crisis

Apr 16, 2024, 9:45 PM | Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 12:10 am

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

MOAB — When we talk about Utah’s housing crisis, one of the most extreme examples is Moab.

Housing there is scarce and expensive, especially for the workers who keep the tourist town running.

But one new development aims to put a dent in the problem by creating more affordable homes for those who need them most.

‘It’s rough’

Finding an affordable place to live in Moab is not easy. Just ask Heather Brooks.

“It’s rough,” said Brooks, who runs a daycare.

It took her a while to find a place that fit her budget.

“Rent would be $2,500 plus utilities, or even like $3,200 plus utilities,” Brooks said. “It’s kind of hard to make ends meet when you can’t even make that type of money.”

Then she discovered Arroyo Crossing – a 43-acre development on the edge of Moab.

Ben Riley, director of the Housing Authority of Southeastern Utah, spoke with KSL TV about the Moab housing crisis in April 2024. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) A rendering of planned housing in Moab, Utah, that hopes to ease the city's extreme affordable housing crisis. (Utah Housing Corporation) A rendering of planned housing in Moab, Utah, that hopes to ease the city's extreme affordable housing crisis. (Utah Housing Corporation) Moab Utah faces a housing crisis that developments hope to put a dent in. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Moab Utah faces a housing crisis that developments hope to put a dent in. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Moab, Utah, is a recreation destination but with a housing crisis for those who want to live and work there. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Moab Utah faces a housing crisis that developments hope to put a dent in. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Kaitlin Myers in Moab, Utah. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Heather Brooks, of Moab, Utah, runs a daycare and said affordable housing in the adventure destination is hard to fine. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Moab, Utah, faces an extreme affordable housing crisis for those who work and live there but a new development, under construction in April, 2024, hopes to help. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Moab, Utah, faces an extreme affordable housing crisis for those who work and live there but a new development, under construction in April, 2024, hopes to help. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Moab, Utah, faces an extreme affordable housing crisis for those who work and live there but a new development, under construction in April, 2024, hopes to help. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) Moab, Utah, faces an extreme affordable housing crisis for those who work and live there but a new development, under construction in April, 2024, hopes to help. (Winston Armani, KSL TV) FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. A Texas man whose body was found in Utah’s Arches National Park is believed to have died of heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes. Hendricks, 66 of Austin, was hiking in the park and likely became disoriented from a combination of heat, dehydration and high altitude, according to sister Ruth Hendricks Bough. (AP Photo/Lindsay Whitehurst, File) The sun sets as a rainstorm blows over Delicate Arch in Arches National Park near Moab on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) A double rainbow captured between Monticello and Moab Utah. (Courtesy Kaylee Dalton)

“It’s a mix of townhomes, single-family homes, cottages, apartments,” said Kaitlin Myers, executive director of the Moab Area Community Land Trust, a non-profit that owns the land and partners with developers to get housing built.

The development is designed for families with low and moderate incomes. Myers described them as “the essential workforce, the people that really live and work in Moab.”

A rendering of planned housing in Moab, Utah, that hopes to ease the city’s extreme affordable housing crisis. (Utah Housing Corporation)

Developments like Arroyo Crossing are critical for Moab, where the median price of housing is around $540,000, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

“It really is the only place that you can find new starter homes in Moab that are actually affordable,” Myers said.

New phases breaking ground

Three new phases of the development are breaking ground soon. They’re a mix of income-based housing for rent and for sale.
The 24-unit Confluence Cottages will be available for rent, while the 32-unit Skyline Arch will include housing set aside for “victims of domestic violence, persons experiencing homelessness, and persons with disabilities,” according to a news release from Utah Housing Corporation.

“There’s not a more challenging housing market in Utah than in Moab,” said David Damschen, president and CEO of Utah Housing Corporation, in a statement. “Our team at Utah Housing Corporation is thrilled with these opportunities to collaborate with our southeastern Utah community partners. Establishing attainable housing for Moab’s hospitality and tourism-driven workforce addresses significant need and aligns with UHC’s mission to create innovative housing solutions for Utahns.”

Another new section of the development will be known as Tract E Townhomes.

Ben Riley, director of the Housing Authority of Southeastern Utah, said there’s already a lot of interest even before any of these new buildings have gone up.

A rendering of planned housing in Moab, Utah, that hopes to ease the city’s extreme affordable housing crisis. (Utah Housing Corporation)

“It’s becoming one of the only types of housing that people can afford,” Riley said.

Arroyo Crossing will eventually have 300 units of affordable housing, although the need is much bigger than that. But leaders believe it is making a difference.

“I feel like I see the impact with every project,” Riley said.

Back at her daycare center, Brooks said she believes the new housing units will “help out tremendously.”

She’s excited to watch the construction right outside her window.

“Moab is such a busy, busy place,” Brooks said. “For all the workers to be able to stay here, they need a place to live that’s affordable.”

The new housing units are set to be finished by the summer of 2025.

Moab Madness: Inside one of Utah’s busiest search and rescue teams

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

IOC excludes Russian and Belarusian athletes from Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremonies....

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: How to stay ahead of the 2024 Olympics scams

As Utahns know firsthand from 2002, the Olympics can be a bit chaotic with millions in an unfamiliar place. The situation is sure to entice opportunistic con men with Olympic scams.

2 hours ago

Ryan Smith has applied to participate in a proposed revitalization zone that could include a new ar...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Smith applies for revitalization partnership as Salt Lake City arena talks heat up

Ryan Smith has applied to participate in a proposed revitalization zone that could include a new arena in downtown Salt Lake City as he reportedly nears a deal to acquire the Arizona Coyotes.

8 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at an election-night watch ...

Associated Press

Trump Media stock slides again to bring it nearly 60% below its peak as euphoria fades

The stock price for Donald Trump’s social media company is sliding again. Trump Media & Technology Group was down 16.8% in midday trading on Monday as more euphoria fades off the stock.

1 day ago

About 576,000 Roku accounts were compromised in a cyberattack, the company said on April 12, the se...

John Towfighi, CNN

Roku says 576,000 accounts breached in cyberattack

About 576,000 Roku accounts were compromised in Roku's second cyberattack of the year.

4 days ago

New townhomes...

Eliza Pace

Utah ranked No. 5 worst state to find a starter home

In a recent study, Utah was ranked the fifth worst state to find a starter home. Here's why.

4 days ago

Dave Donegan showing Matt Gephardt the items that were broken in his move....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

How liable is a moving company if your stuff gets damaged?

Dave Donegan’s home was just about to go into renovation, so he hired a moving and storage company to hold onto his household goods while work was underway.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

New Moab development aims to put dent in workforce housing crisis