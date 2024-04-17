On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
NATIONAL NEWS

Ford recalls over 456,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick cars due to loss of drive power risk

Apr 17, 2024, 11:42 AM

FILE -A Ford Bronco is displayed at a Gus Machado Ford dealership on Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla. Ford is recalling more than 456,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, due to a battery detection issue that can result in loss of drive power. (Marta Lavandier, AP photo, Ffle)

BY WYATT GRANTHAM-PHILLIPS


NEW YORK (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 456,000 Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles due to a battery detection issue that can result in loss of drive power, increasing crash risks.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the body and power train control modules for these cars may fail to detect changes in battery charge. And when undetected, a low battery charge can cause an unexpected loss of drive power — including sudden stalling or inability to restart — and the use of other electric capabilities like hazard lights.

The recall covers about 403,000 model year 2021-2024 Bronco Sports produced between February 2020 and March 2024, as well as more than 53,000 model year 2022-2023 Mavericks manufactured from February 2021 to October 2022, a recall report dated Friday notes.

To remedy this issue, dealers will recalibrate the impacted vehicles’ body and power train control modules at no cost. Owner notification letters are set to be mailed out on May 13, a Tuesday NHSTA recall acknowledgment letter notes.

‘Safety is a top priority’

The software update is not available yet, a Ford spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press Wednesday, but should arrive by later in the second quarter. In a statement, the spokesperson added that “safety is a top priority, and we are taking proactive measures to address this issue promptly and effectively.”

As of February 8, the NHSTA recall report notes, Ford was not aware of any injuries tied to the issue — but the Dearborn, Michigan-based the company noted 917 related warranty reports, 11 field reports and 54 customer complaints. There were also two property damage claims and three unverified fire reports.

This isn’t the only recall impacting Bronco Sport owners.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said last week that it was investigating the remedy Ford had proposed after the recall of nearly 43,000 select Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs, in which gasoline can leak from the fuel injectors onto hot engine surfaces, increasing the risk of fires. The NHTSA said remedy did not include repairing the fuel leaks.

