Cameras capture man trying to break into Saratoga Springs home, trailer

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A homeowner on Tuesday was hoping to identify the stranger who spent roughly 30 minutes on his property overnight Sunday and tried to enter his home multiple times before entering his trailer and then apparently breaking into a car across the street.

“What is he trying to get into all these things for, what is the purpose?” said a perplexed Jake Looser during an interview with KSL TV. “It’s very odd.”

Looser initially didn’t know anything had happened at all, but he said he heard a sound in the middle of the night that caused him to review his surveillance footage the next day.

During that review, he couldn’t believe what he captured — a stranger roaming around his property.

“He got in through our gate, came in, removed all of the screens from our back windows, tried to get in, couldn’t do it,” Looser explained. “(He) went up to our RV pad, got in our trailer, undressed and draped my daughter’s blanket over him.”

Cameras then captured the man unsuccessfully attempting to open a gate.

“Then he came back down, tried to get in the back windows again, couldn’t do it, then rounded back to our front door and that’s where the doorbell camera footage was,” Looser said.

The doorbell camera appeared to capture the best image of the stranger’s face.

A spokesperson for the Saratoga Springs Police Department told KSL that from there, the suspect broke into a car across the street, stealing items and leaving behind the blanket he stole from Looser’s trailer.

Investigators on Tuesday said they had leads they were running down but had yet to identify the man captured in the videos.

“If he had gotten into the house, it could have been much worse,” Looser said.

While Looser had plenty of security cameras installed to monitor his property, he suggested the situation may have been avoided by simply having a lock on his side gate.

“Make sure you just take simple measures at the very least to make sure your home is protected,” he said.