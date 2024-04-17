On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
LOCAL NEWS

The Salt Lake City Marathon will close roads on Saturday, here’s where

Apr 17, 2024, 2:50 PM

(Scott Taylor)...

(Scott Taylor)

(Scott Taylor)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The 2024 Salt Lake City Marathon will cause several road closures this upcoming weekend on April 20.

The Salt Lake City Police Department released the following map of traffic impacts along with estimated closure times.

Police said beginning early Saturday morning, anyone living, working, or visiting Salt Lake City should expect “significant and potentially lengthy road closures as participants and spectators navigate the Salt Lake City Marathon.”

The marathon includes six events on Saturday including the marathon, half-marathon, bike tour, 10k, 5k, and Kids K.

Police officers will be stationed throughout the course to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Closures are expected to take up to seven hours.

“All roadway users are encouraged to follow all posted signs and directions from officers along the racecourse,” a release from SLCPD stated.

For more information on road closures and time estimates click here. 

