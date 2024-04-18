Where Does Frozen Fury Stand With Utah Getting NHL Team?

SALT LAKE CITY – With the news of Utah getting an NHL team, what does this mean for the Frozen Fury, an annual LA Kings preseason game hosted at Delta Center?

According to a spokesperson with Smith Entertainment Group, the game will go on as planned this year.

Is The Frozen Fury Still Happening?

The Frozen Fury is slated for September 23. The Kings will take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

It will be the fourth consecutive year that the home of the Utah Jazz (and now an NHL hockey team) will host the Frozen Fury game.

Update from a spokesperson with SEG: This year’s #FrozenFury will go ahead as planned. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 18, 2024

The Frozen Fury has given hockey fans in Utah a true taste of NHL hockey. If you’ve ever been to the event, you’ll know there are fans of every team present, it’s just a bunch of people who want to watch hockey. Nearly every NHL jersey was represented at last year’s game.

Tickets are still available to the game, you can find them here.

NHL To Utah

The NHL Board Of Governors unanimously approved the establishment of a new hockey franchise in Utah by Ryan and Ashley Smith and Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) using the assets of the Arizona Coyotes.

“Effective at closing, the approved transactions will result in the Coyotes’ franchise transferring the totality of its existing hockey assets – including its full Reserve List, roster of Players and draft picks and its Hockey Operations Department – to the Utah franchise,” read the press release from the National Hockey League.

BREAKING: The @NHL Board Of Governors approved the establishment of a new hockey franchise in Utah using the assets of the Arizona Coyotes. #NHL #Yotes https://t.co/2N4ywNwCQx — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 18, 2024

The Utah franchise does not have a name yet… but Smith is committed to giving hockey fans in Utah a say.

What do you think the team should be called? Let us know here.

