Utah Gymnastics Nationals Leo Inspired By Alicia Keys Super Bowl Outfit

Apr 18, 2024, 5:12 PM

FORT WORTH, TX – The Red Rocks are about to take the stage at their 48th straight Nationals and decided to celebrate the occasion with a new leo.

Utah took inspiration for their new uniform from singer and songwriter Alicia Keys. Keys recently took to the Super Bowl halftime show stage as a guest during Usher’s set, wearing a red, sparkly costume.

Appropriately, the Red Rocks have dubbed the new leo “Girl On Fire”- a nod to the fact it is bright “Utah” red and paying homage to one of Keys’ more famous tunes.

How To Watch The Red Rocks Compete At Nationals

  • WHEN: Thursday, April 18
  • WHERE: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
  • TIME: 1:00 pm MT (LSU, Cal, Arkansas, Stanford), 7:00 pm MT (Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama, Utah)
  • CHANNEL: ESPN2

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Utah Gymnastics (@utahgymnastics)

*The top two from each bracket will advance to the Finals on Saturday, April 20 at 2:00 pm MT on ABC.

Red Rocks Recap From Regionals

The Utes had to overcome a fourth place start on bars after posting two falls and beat out Missouri in the last rotation on vault to place second overall in the Florida Regional.

The Red Rocks ultimately got the job done with a 197.575 for second place despite four total missed routines on the day. Florida took first by a long shot with a 198.325 to advance to this week’s NCAAs.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

