South Salt Lake man pronounced dead after TRAX incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was pronounced dead Thursday night after he was struck by a Northbound TRAX train as it left the Millcreek station.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. near 2950 S. 200 West in South Salt Lake. Police estimate he was in his mid to late twenties. He was in critical condition when medics arrived and taken to the hospital, according to UTA police.

A bus bridge is being implemented between Central Pointe and Meadowbrook. Until the bridge is up, transit users should expect delays, as vans are currently servicing Meadowbrook, Millcreek and Central Pointe.

No others were harmed in the incident. Officers are still investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Expect updates as more information is provided