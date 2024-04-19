On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

South Salt Lake man pronounced dead after TRAX incident

Apr 18, 2024, 9:38 PM | Updated: 11:05 pm

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was pronounced dead Thursday night after he was struck by a Northbound TRAX train as it left the Millcreek station.

Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said the incident occurred at approximately 8:45 p.m. near 2950 S. 200 West in South Salt Lake. Police estimate he was in his mid to late twenties. He was in critical condition when medics arrived and taken to the hospital, according to UTA police.

A bus bridge is being implemented between Central Pointe and Meadowbrook. Until the bridge is up, transit users should expect delays, as vans are currently servicing Meadowbrook, Millcreek and Central Pointe.

No others were harmed in the incident. Officers are still investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Expect updates as more information is provided

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Video showing Viviana being hit by the car....

Garna Mejia

Millcreek family searches for person who hit them on crosswalk and drove away

Unified Police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that left two children injured earlier this month.

4 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

One person dead in I-80 crash involving 2 semitrucks

The Utah Highway Patrol says one person has died following a crash on eastbound Interstate 80, involving two semitrucks. 

1 day ago

West Valley City police car...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

West Valley police to target drivers who run red lights

In the aftermath of a number of serious accidents, West Valley City police and UDOT launched a new campaign this week called "Stop on Red."

1 day ago

Pictures from the scene of a vehicle fire that temporarily blocked multiple lanes of I-15 near Leed...

Alexander Campbell

Southern Utah crash partially closes Interstate 15 near Leeds

A crash on Northbound Interstate 15 one mile north of Leeds has closed two right lanes.

2 days ago

Traffic being diverted and stopped at US 6 in Spanish Fork due to a rolled over semi....

Michael Houck and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

2 critically injured in semitruck rollover crash in Utah County

A rollover involving a semi-truck is impacting traffic on U.S. 6 Monday afternoon.

3 days ago

Footage of the medical helicopter arriving to the scene....

Michael Houck

Driver of an all-terrain vehicle flown to hospital after crashing into another car

A man driving an all-terrain vehicle is in critical condition after crashing into another car while driving into oncoming traffic Friday afternoon.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

South Salt Lake man pronounced dead after TRAX incident