Millcreek family searches for person who hit them on crosswalk and drove away

MILLCREEK — Unified Police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that left two children injured earlier this month.

On Tuesday, April 2, at approximately 3:20 p.m., Blanca Ramirez and her two kids, 16-year-old Viviana and five-year-old Angel, were waiting to cross the road on 4500 South and 900 East in Millcreek.

“They were getting ready to head westbound on the crosswalk, and they [had the right of way] to cross the road,” said Sgt. Aymee Race of the Unified Police Department.

Surveillance cameras from the nearby Walgreens captured a car pulling up as the family stepped onto the road.

“When it was our time to cross, she just started driving, and she hit my daughter and my son,” Ramirez said.

The video captures the exact moment the car accelerates and hits Viviana, who is trying to protect Angel.

“She just pushed me son out of the way, so she got the majority of the impact,” Ramirez said.

Both kids were badly bruised and scraped, but Viviana is still limping with soreness on the left side of her body. Luckily, her mother said there were no broken bones.

“It’s my kids, and it hurts to see my kids like that,” Ramirez said.

The video also shows the driver getting out of the car after the incident, but what happened next surprised the family.

“She just told me, ‘I’m sorry I didn’t see you guys,’” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said she was in shock and trying to console her crying son. She said the woman then got back into the car and drove off, and the family limped to the other side of the street.

“She just left,” Ramirez said.

Police are hoping the public can help them identify the woman. She could face charges for fleeing the scene of an accident.

“Unfortunately, the driver left the scene,” Race said. “It was actually the mother of the two kids who called police. This is an accident, and unfortunately, there are children involved who are in the right of way to be crossing the street. We want to talk to that driver.”

As for the children, Ramirez says they’re grateful to be okay but traumatized and concerned about the driver.

“I’m scared that she’s driving and doesn’t see that there’s people walking,” Blanca said.

Police describe the driver as a Caucasian woman in her 60s. Her car looks like a light-colored, tan, or gray four-door sedan.

If you have information or witnessed the incident, you can call UPD dispatch at 801-840-4000.