Man offers to help valet driver at the U., then kidnaps her, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly got into a car being parked by a valet at the University of Utah Hospital under the guise of helping has been arrested for investigation of kidnapping.

Samir Sadullaev, 27, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of DUI, driving on a suspended license and not having an interlock device in the vehicle.

Wednesday night, a 25-year-old woman working as a valet driver at the hospital was attempting to park a vehicle “when she was approached by an unknown male wearing what resembled a valet uniform,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The woman, who police say is new to the job, was having trouble parking the vehicle and Sadullaev offered to help. The woman agreed and moved into the passenger seat.

“Once the male took control of the vehicle, he immediately exited the valet parking and hospital. The victim (stated) that the male drove on the wrong side of the road and (drove) erratically. The victim reported that it was at this point that she realized that the male was not a valet employee,” the affidavit states.

The woman eventually convinced Sadullaev to return to the hospital. He parked in a parking garage across the street from the hospital. Sadullaev then “leaned towards her and (said) ‘You know what happens next?’ The victim responded by saying ‘No’ as she moved away from the suspect,” according to the affidavit. The woman was able to convince Sadullaev to get out of the vehicle, at which point she immediately locked the doors and called her coworkers for help. “The victim (said) that she feared for her life and well-being when she realized that the male was not a valet driver,” the affidavit states. University Police Capt. Brian Lohrke says it was later learned that Sadullaev’s family had brought him to the hospital to be admitted for an undisclosed reason. But he managed to slip away from them before being admitted and he walked to the valet area. His motive for getting in the car with the woman was not immediately known. Court records show more than a dozen cases filed against Sadullaev in district and justice court in Salt Lake County over the past 2 ½ years. Most recently, he was charged with causing property damage and trespassing in March, and failing to stop at the command of police in February.