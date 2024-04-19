On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man offers to help valet driver at the U., then kidnaps her, police say

Apr 19, 2024, 11:26 AM

A man who police say offered to help a valet driver at the University of Utah Hospital and then dro...

A man who police say offered to help a valet driver at the University of Utah Hospital and then drove off with her still in the vehicle has been arrested. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who allegedly got into a car being parked by a valet at the University of Utah Hospital under the guise of helping has been arrested for investigation of kidnapping.

Samir Sadullaev, 27, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of DUI, driving on a suspended license and not having an interlock device in the vehicle.

Wednesday night, a 25-year-old woman working as a valet driver at the hospital was attempting to park a vehicle “when she was approached by an unknown male wearing what resembled a valet uniform,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The woman, who police say is new to the job, was having trouble parking the vehicle and Sadullaev offered to help. The woman agreed and moved into the passenger seat.

“Once the male took control of the vehicle, he immediately exited the valet parking and hospital. The victim (stated) that the male drove on the wrong side of the road and (drove) erratically. The victim reported that it was at this point that she realized that the male was not a valet employee,” the affidavit states.

The woman eventually convinced Sadullaev to return to the hospital. He parked in a parking garage across the street from the hospital. Sadullaev then “leaned towards her and (said) ‘You know what happens next?’ The victim responded by saying ‘No’ as she moved away from the suspect,” according to the affidavit.

The woman was able to convince Sadullaev to get out of the vehicle, at which point she immediately locked the doors and called her coworkers for help.

“The victim (said) that she feared for her life and well-being when she realized that the male was not a valet driver,” the affidavit states.

University Police Capt. Brian Lohrke says it was later learned that Sadullaev’s family had brought him to the hospital to be admitted for an undisclosed reason. But he managed to slip away from them before being admitted and he walked to the valet area. His motive for getting in the car with the woman was not immediately known.

Court records show more than a dozen cases filed against Sadullaev in district and justice court in Salt Lake County over the past 2 ½ years. Most recently, he was charged with causing property damage and trespassing in March, and failing to stop at the command of police in February.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Women-Owned Small Business Collective is celebrating its third anniversary this weekend. (WOSBC...

Tamara Vaifanua

Woman Owned Small Business Collective celebrating 3rd anniversary with boutique, art gallery

A big celebration is happening at The Gateway this weekend to honor female entrepreneurs.

1 hour ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Josh Ellis

Woman killed in rollover crash in Tooele County

A woman was killed Friday morning in a rollover crash in southern Tooele County.

5 hours ago

Youth hockey players at the Acord Ice Center....

Andrew Adams

Program coordinator says youth hockey will grow due to NHL move to Utah

Youth hockey players were excited after the announcement that the NHL would be coming to Utah on Thursday.

15 hours ago

Matt Gephardt looking over the CarShield documents for Scott Dumas....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

West Haven man says extended auto warranty refuses to cover costly engine repair

Many drivers buy an extended auto warranty to help keep their car on the road, but when the extended warranty a West Haven man bought refused to cover replacing an engine, he decided to Get Gephardt.

16 hours ago

Video showing Viviana being hit by the car....

Garna Mejia

Millcreek family searches for person who hit them on crosswalk and drove away

Unified Police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run accident that left two children injured earlier this month.

16 hours ago

Northbound blue line TRAX train involved...

Carlysle Price

South Salt Lake man pronounced dead after TRAX incident

A man was transported in critical condition Thursday night after he was struck by a Northbound TRAX train as it left the Millcreek station. 

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Man offers to help valet driver at the U., then kidnaps her, police say