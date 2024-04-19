On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Woman Owned Small Business Collective celebrating 3rd anniversary with boutique, art gallery

Apr 19, 2024, 1:02 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — A big celebration is happening at The Gateway this weekend to honor female entrepreneurs.

“That’s our main mission to empower small businesses led by women,” said Andrea Zambrano, founder of the Woman Owned Small Business Collective. The group has a dozen boutiques featuring clothes and accessories from South America.

The group is celebrating its third anniversary with a big party — complete with food, music and a live artist demonstration.

“The participating women have pooled their resources to bring their own brands of clothing, accessories, and art together in one buying experience,” the group said. “Our offerings include high-quality handcrafted products: dresses, evening gowns, everyday wear, swimming suits, hats, purses, and jewelry. In addition, a variety of glass, crochet, metal, mosaic, wood, and string art is available for viewing and sale.”

“None of the women in here would be able to be in this store if we weren’t doing it together,” said Sheena Wolfe with the WOSB Collective. “Sharing everything. Sharing the rent, sharing the cleaning, sharing the hours, sharing resources and especially sharing the talent.”

WOSB Collective boutique & art gallery anniversary

  • Saturday, April 20
  • 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
  • The Gateway

