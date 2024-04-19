On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Real Salt Lake Trades For Columbus Crew Defender Philip Quinton

Apr 19, 2024, 3:21 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake is acquiring defender Philip Quinton from the Columbus Crew in exchange for General Allocation Money (GAM).

RSL is sending $150,000 with a conditional extra $50,000 if some performance incentives are met.

Quinton has spent the last three seasons with the Crew after being selected in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

He has played in just one game for Columbus this season. Ironically, against RSL last Saturday.

Quinton did not record any stats. However, the game ended in a scoreless draw so he still impacted the game from the back line.

In 12 games played in 2023, Quinton recorded 33 clearances, 18 interceptions, and 41 aerial duels with a 56.1% win percentage on those duels.

He also scored one goal on just two shot attempts.

With four center-backs on the injury report going into this weekend’s game in Chicago, RSL decided to be proactive and bring in some help via trade.

Quinton will meet the team in Chicago and may be looked at for bench depth if needed.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football.

