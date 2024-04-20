On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Cache County family thankful for driver who helped son after he was hit by car

Apr 19, 2024, 9:58 PM | Updated: 10:27 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

AMALGA, Cache County — A Cache County family is encouraging drivers to stay cautious on the roads and learn from their experience after their 13-year-old son was hit by a car.

The incident happened on March 20 in Amalga, just north of Logan. Lowell Ward, 13, was riding his bike to a friend’s house. He had just left his driveway when he was hit by a car.

“I don’t remember hearing or seeing the car coming,” he said.

Katherine Ward, Lowell’s mother said her husband and kids were home at the time of the accident. She was on her way home.

“When I got there, there were a whole bunch of cars and motorcycles stopped because (Lowell) was in the middle of the road.”

But instead of being upset, the Ward family is thankful. The driver — an off-duty firefighter — stayed on scene and knew exactly what to do.

“He was driving into the sunset. So that time of day where it’s very tragic,” Katherine said. “He immediately pulled over, hopped out, made sure Lowell held still, secured his neck, and then assessed the scene.” Something Katherine believes may have prevented Lowell’s injuries from being worse.

Lowell was taken to Cache Valley Hospital then later to Primary Children’s. He sustained many injuries, including internal bleeding, a compression fracture and a fractured kidney that doctors believe will heal on its own. Katherine is calling it a miracle.

“Even the doctors were impressed,” she said. “He didn’t have a concussion. He didn’t have a traumatic brain injury.” She added he had no broken bones.

The Ward family is calling this a learning experience for everyone that they hope all drivers and pedestrians can learn from.

“Stay on the scene, help while you can. I think if more people knew what to do, then it could save a lot of issues,” Katherine said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with Lowell’s medical bills. Thankfully, Lowell is recovering quickly.

“I’m feeling good,” Lowell said.

For more driving tips click here.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

