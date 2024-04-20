On the Site:
Utah author says she was stunned by one of the trademarked Utah NHL hockey team names

Apr 19, 2024, 10:10 PM | Updated: 10:29 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


UTAH COUNTY — The state’s new NHL franchise does not have a name yet, and it probably won’t for a while. The new ownership didn’t address that issue Friday during the formal news conference announcing the move.

However, when a handful of names were trademarked recently, one name in particular stunned Brittney Mulliner.

“It was quite surprising this morning when I woke up and saw ‘Utah Fury’ had been trademarked,” she said. “I said, ‘Oh my gosh, this could be really happening!’”

Mulliner is an author who began creating a 14-book series in 2017 and 2018 centered on a fictional NHL hockey team she named the “Utah Fury.”

“I found a need in the market for hockey romance books,” Mulliner said. “I wrote and created this world of the Utah Fury and readers fell in love with it, I fell in love with being in this world and that’s how it ended up being 14 books long.”

The Utah Fury Hockey Series of books, written by Utah County author Brittney Mulliner.

The Utah Fury Hockey Series of books, written by Mulliner. (KSL TV)

The author doesn’t know how such a coincidence could be possible that one of the names trademarked so far would be the one from her series.

“I’d love to believe that it’s a reader that works somewhere in the NHL or within Utah and read the books and thought that was a great name, and I’m happy to share it with the team if that’s what ends up being selected,” Mulliner said.

Call her partial, but Mulliner said she believed Fury was the best team name out there, and she seemed willing to lend her expertise if the team wanted it.

“I’m definitely waiting for the call to be a consultant for the team,” Mulliner said. “I have logos and colors picked out. I’ve done the market research for it, so I’m waiting for the call.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brittney Mulliner (@brittneymulliner)

