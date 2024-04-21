On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Suspect in killing of Idaho sheriff’s deputy fatally shot by police, authorities say

Apr 21, 2024, 3:13 PM

This photo provided by the Ada County, Idaho, Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Tobin Bolter. The she...

This photo provided by the Ada County, Idaho, Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Tobin Bolter. The sheriff's deputy died after being shot by a driver during a traffic stop, and a man believed to be the shooting suspect was later fatally shot by police, authorities said Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Ada County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

(Ada County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho sheriff’s deputy died after being shot by a driver during a traffic stop, and a man believed to be the shooting suspect was later fatally shot by police, authorities said Sunday.

Deputy Tobin Bolter, 27, was shot as he approached the driver’s window at about 9 p.m. Saturday in Boise, and the suspect took off, Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said Sunday. Bolter was the first sheriff’s deputy in the county to be killed in the line of duty, Clifford said.

Boise police found the shooting suspect’s vehicle unoccupied about a half hour after the shooting, and found a man believed to be the suspect outside a home, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said.

The police’s tactical unit responded and tried for some time to get the man to surrender, Winegar said. Some nearby residents were told to evacuate but others in the area were warned to stay inside, he said.

Shortly after midnight the man fired at officers, and one officer returned fire and shot him, Winegar said. The officers gave him aid but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, he said.

The man’s name has not been released but authorities said he was 65 years old and wanted for arrest for a misdemeanor.

Witness rendered aid

A person who saw the shooting during the traffic stop called 911 and performed CPR on the deputy before an ambulance arrived, Clifford said. Another deputy on the way to the scene was involved in a crash with another vehicle, and both the deputy and the other driver were taken to the hospital, Clifford said. The deputy was in stable condition Sunday but the condition of the other person has not been released.

At an emotional press conference shortly after Bolter passed away at the hospital, Clifford thanked the paramedics and the citizen who stopped to help the deputy.

“I think it goes to show what kind of community we live in where there are evil people that will do evil things but there are good people that help us and come to our aid,” he said.

Bolter had worked in law enforcement for seven years but had only joined the sheriff’s office in January, Clifford said. Before that he worked for the Meridian Police Department as well as California’s Pleasant Hill Police Department.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little ordered United States and Idaho flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Bolter.

“Our hearts break for the family, loved ones, and law enforcement colleagues of Deputy Tobin Bolter,” Little said in a statement. “Day in and day out, our brave men and women in blue put themselves in harm’s way to protect us and keep our communities safe. Idaho is grieving this devastating loss.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A photo of seized illegal drugs and paraphernalia from a traffic stop near 1500 South West Temple S...

Carlysle Price

Two arrested after SLCPD find large amounts of methamphetamine

Liberty Patrol officers arrested two people Friday morning after finding nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine in their car, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department press release.

1 day ago

This photo from the US Navy shows the USS Higgins in Yokosuka, Japan, in November 2022. (Mass Commu...

Shania Shelton, CNN

US sailor found guilty at court martial on attempted espionage charges

A US sailor who served in Japan was found guilty on Friday at a general court martial for attempted espionage, failure to obey a lawful order and attempted violation of a lawful general order.

1 day ago

Handcuffs...

Carlysle Price

Man caught hiding in storage unit after stealing three separate vehicles

Roy resident Joshua Sotomayor was arrested in Brigham City Thursday morning after committing a series of crimes, and eventually hiding out inside of a storage unit, according to officials.

2 days ago

FILE - A box filled with dollar bills is shown in New York, April 3, 2019. The IRS is warning taxpa...

Carlysle Price

Former Utah charity CEO sentenced for tax evasion

A former CEO of a Utah charity was charged with tax evasion after he acquired $1.3 million during a years-long scheme.

2 days ago

Texts shown during Chad Daybell's jury trial show he and Lori Daybell planned to be together in Haw...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Texts show Chad and Lori Daybell’s relationship days after her husband’s death

Jurors for Chad Daybell's trial heard testimony on Friday about Lori Daybell's texts from an FBI agent, along with the end of testimony from Lori Daybell's friend, Melanie Gibb.

2 days ago

The scene of the carjacking and shooting that happened April 3 outside of a Murray EOS Fitness...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2 men face federal charges in attempted carjacking, shooting at Murray gym

A carjacking attempt that turned into a shootout in a Murray gym parking lot earlier this month has resulted in federal charges filed against two Utah men.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Suspect in killing of Idaho sheriff’s deputy fatally shot by police, authorities say