On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

DWR reopens Panguitch Lake for fishing; additional dam inspection, repairs possible this week

Apr 22, 2024, 10:04 AM

Crews work to stabilize Panguitch Lake Dam on April 12, 2024. (Utah Department of Public Safety)...

Crews work to stabilize Panguitch Lake Dam on April 12, 2024. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Utah Department of Public Safety)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

PANGUITCH, Garfield County — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Monday that Panguitch Lake has reopened for fishing, effective today.

The lake was closed on April 9 as crews began to assess and stabilize a cracked portion of the lake’s dam. The DWR closed the lake to fishing on April 10.

An evacuation notice that was previously issued for Panguitch and surrounding areas after the cracking was discovered was lifted on April 12. Deputies said they will issue tickets for trespassing to anyone found in the area beyond the closure signs and anyone on the lake should stay away from the dam area.

According to state officials, the lake level had dropped 15 inches as of April 15. Crews expect the water level to drop to a point this week where the dam can be visually inspected and additional repairs made, as needed.

State crews, deputies and the dam owner are monitoring the dam 24/7 and crews visually inspect the dam three times a day.

Evacuation notice lifted for Panguitch as crews continue stabilization efforts at dam

“Crews are clearing ditches and canals to try to handle the additional water being sent downstream from Panguitch Lake, however, some surface-level flooding is occurring in low-lying pastures and corrals,” state officials said. “People in the areas of those rivers and streams are encouraged to keep their children and pets away due to the danger from extremely cold, high, and fast-moving waters.”

Panguitch Lake is a popular fishing spot in the region and is home to rainbow trout, Bear Lake cutthroat trout and tiger trout. The lake was a natural lake that was turned into a reservoir through a series of water projects, starting as early as 1885, according to the state. The Utah Division of Water Resources said Panguitch Lake was 87% full and holding nearly 19,500 acre-feet of water as of Monday morning.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A Cache County pharmacist said he feels safer now that someone is in jail on drug charges relating ...

Shelby Lofton

‘This is endangerment to pharmacies:’ Pharmacist who was victim of fraud calls, store break-in speaks out on rapper’s charges

A Cache County pharmacist said he feels safer now that someone is in jail on drug charges relating to fraudulent prescription schemes.

11 hours ago

Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian in Salt Lake City on Sunday night. One person was trans...

Mark Jones

One person hurt in auto-pedestrian collision Sunday night

Salt Lake City police are investigating a auto-pedestrian collision Sunday night. 

12 hours ago

The Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was dedicated Sunday, Apri...

Mark Jones

President Nelson rededicates the Manti Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rededicated the Manti Utah Temple on Sunday evening.

14 hours ago

A Draper police officer and two teenagers were in the hospital following a car wreck Saturday night...

Devin Oldroyd

Draper police officer, teenagers sent to hospital after car wreck

A Draper police officer and two teenagers were in the hospital following a car wreck Saturday night.

17 hours ago

blue and red lights mixing from a police car...

Mary Culbertson

Driver ejected from truck, killed in Washington County

A man driving a pickup truck in Washington County was ejected from the truck and killed on Saturday.

21 hours ago

25-year-old Tobias Braaten was scheduled to come back from an overnight hiking trip on Saturday, Ap...

Mary Culbertson, Brianna Chavez, Mark Jones

Washington hiker found safe Sunday afternoon in mountains east of Layton

A 25-year-old Washington man lost in the mountains east of Layton was found alive Sunday afternoon.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

DWR reopens Panguitch Lake for fishing; additional dam inspection, repairs possible this week