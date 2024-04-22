DWR reopens Panguitch Lake for fishing; additional dam inspection, repairs possible this week

PANGUITCH, Garfield County — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources announced Monday that Panguitch Lake has reopened for fishing, effective today.

The lake was closed on April 9 as crews began to assess and stabilize a cracked portion of the lake’s dam. The DWR closed the lake to fishing on April 10.

An evacuation notice that was previously issued for Panguitch and surrounding areas after the cracking was discovered was lifted on April 12. Deputies said they will issue tickets for trespassing to anyone found in the area beyond the closure signs and anyone on the lake should stay away from the dam area.

According to state officials, the lake level had dropped 15 inches as of April 15. Crews expect the water level to drop to a point this week where the dam can be visually inspected and additional repairs made, as needed.

State crews, deputies and the dam owner are monitoring the dam 24/7 and crews visually inspect the dam three times a day.

“Crews are clearing ditches and canals to try to handle the additional water being sent downstream from Panguitch Lake, however, some surface-level flooding is occurring in low-lying pastures and corrals,” state officials said. “People in the areas of those rivers and streams are encouraged to keep their children and pets away due to the danger from extremely cold, high, and fast-moving waters.”

Panguitch Lake is a popular fishing spot in the region and is home to rainbow trout, Bear Lake cutthroat trout and tiger trout. The lake was a natural lake that was turned into a reservoir through a series of water projects, starting as early as 1885, according to the state. The Utah Division of Water Resources said Panguitch Lake was 87% full and holding nearly 19,500 acre-feet of water as of Monday morning.