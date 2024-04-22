NHL In Utah: Vote For Favorite Team Nickname

SALT LAKE CITY – The state of Utah finally has an NHL hockey team to call its own. However, the club doesn’t have a nickname yet and will be called the Utah ____.

Vote for favorite nickname for Utah’s NHL team

Fans on social media have thrown around potential nicknames and logos for the club. Multiple trademarks have been anonymously filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in recent days.

We’ve created a poll for fans to vote on their favorite names for Utah’s NHL team. The poll includes the trademark nicknames as well as some ideas found on social media.

Vote for your favorite nickname for Utah’s NHL team:

* This poll is not an official vote for Utah’s NHL franchise. Logos were created using Copilot A.I. and aren’t actual renderings for potential team logo.

Fan-voted bracket will decide nickname of Utah’s NHL team

On Monday, April 22, the NHL’s newest owner joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss Utah’s team and detailed how the nickname of the club would be chosen.

RELATED: Ryan Smith Says Fan-Voted Bracket Will Decide Utah’s NHL Team Nickname

Ryan Smith told Pat McAfee that Utah’s NHL team will have its name decided by a bracket voted on by fans.

“We’re doing a bracket,” the NBA and NHL team owner told the former NFL punter.

Smith added that the bracket would begin with eight nicknames and trimmed down until the eventual winning name is decided. “We’re gonna take this down from like eight all the way down and the fans are gonna vote for this,” Smith detailed.

Since the middle of April, multiple trademark applications for team nicknames related to Utah have been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Those nicknames include Utah Blizzard, Utah Venom, Utah Fury, Utah HC, Utah Hockey Club, Utah Yetis, and Utah Outlaws.

Assuming Smith’s ownership group was the one to file for the trademarks, that would leave one more nickname to decide the eight in the fan-voted bracket.

Before the interview ended, Smith emphasized to McAfee that “the people are gonna vote” for the team’s nickname.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports