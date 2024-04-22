On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NHL In Utah: Vote For Favorite Team Nickname

Apr 22, 2024, 4:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The state of Utah finally has an NHL hockey team to call its own. However, the club doesn’t have a nickname yet and will be called the Utah ____.

Vote for favorite nickname for Utah’s NHL team

Fans on social media have thrown around potential nicknames and logos for the club. Multiple trademarks have been anonymously filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in recent days.

We’ve created a poll for fans to vote on their favorite names for Utah’s NHL team. The poll includes the trademark nicknames as well as some ideas found on social media.

Vote for your favorite nickname for Utah’s NHL team:

* This poll is not an official vote for Utah’s NHL franchise. Logos were created using Copilot A.I. and aren’t actual renderings for potential team logo.

Fan-voted bracket will decide nickname of Utah’s NHL team

On Monday, April 22, the NHL’s newest owner joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss Utah’s team and detailed how the nickname of the club would be chosen.

RELATED: Ryan Smith Says Fan-Voted Bracket Will Decide Utah’s NHL Team Nickname

Ryan Smith told Pat McAfee that Utah’s NHL team will have its name decided by a bracket voted on by fans.

“We’re doing a bracket,” the NBA and NHL team owner told the former NFL punter.

RELATED STORIES

Smith added that the bracket would begin with eight nicknames and trimmed down until the eventual winning name is decided. “We’re gonna take this down from like eight all the way down and the fans are gonna vote for this,” Smith detailed.

Since the middle of April, multiple trademark applications for team nicknames related to Utah have been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Those nicknames include Utah Blizzard, Utah Venom, Utah Fury, Utah HC, Utah Hockey Club, Utah Yetis, and Utah Outlaws.

Assuming Smith’s ownership group was the one to file for the trademarks, that would leave one more nickname to decide the eight in the fan-voted bracket.

Before the interview ended, Smith emphasized to McAfee that “the people are gonna vote” for the team’s nickname.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Safety Cole Bishop

The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner so today we take a look at the potential landing spots for former Utah football safety Cole Bishop.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spencer Petras Leads Utah State QB Competition Following Spring Practices

Former Iowa Hawkeye Spencer Petras is the leader in the clubhouse to become Blake Anderson's Utah State Aggies' next starting quarterback.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Senior Guard Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Will Return To Utah State

Utah State's backcourt seems to be getting stronger by the day, with Ian Martinez added to the 2024-25 roster.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rudy Gobert, John Collins Ranked Among NBA Most Overrated

Rudy Gobert and Utah Jazz forward John Collins are among the league's most overrated players according to a recent NBA poll.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NHL To Utah: From Wishful Thinking To Dream Come True

Less than two months ago, I first met with Ryan Smith about hockey. We set up a series of interviews to discuss his efforts to bring the NHL to Utah.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Caitlin Clark’s Early Play In WNBA Will Be Tryout For US Olympic Women’s Roster Spot

Caitlin Clark's early play in WNBA will serve as her tryout for a spot on the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

NHL In Utah: Vote For Favorite Team Nickname