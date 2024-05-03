Real Salt Lake Puts Winning Streak On Line Against Sporting KC

On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake looks to extend its winning streak to three matches in a row with a meeting against Sporting Kansas City.

Real Salt Lake hosts Sporting KC.

RSL will host Kansas City at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, May 4.

Real Salt Lake ended April with back-to-back victories over Chicago Fire FC and the Philadelphia Union.

The wins gave RSL consecutive victories for the second time this season. Real Salt Lake hopes to push its winning streak to three straight contests for the first time this season following its match against Kansas City.

The Sandy-based club will enter the match against SKC tied for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. RSL has earned 18 points this season and is tied with the LA Galaxy atop the West.

RSL opens May’s slate of games with a 5-3-2 record.

Kansas City will arrive in Utah having earned 11 points this season. Sporting KC currently owns a 2-5-3 record.

Saturday’s match will be Real Salt Lake and Kansas City’s first meeting since October 2023 when Sporting picked up a 3-2 win. RSL’s last win over KC came in a 3-0 rout on July 17, 2022.

RSL’s match against Sporting KC is slated for kickoff on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TVKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), and KSLSports.com.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. Then, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field.

On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0, a week later.

In the club’s last match, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

