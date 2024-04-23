One in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Snow Canyon

SNOW CANYON STATE PARK — One person is in critical condition after they were ejected from the motorcycle they were riding in a crash, according to a social media post by Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue.

At 2:06 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue was dispatched with Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue to a motorcycle crash in Snow Canyon, just north of the Lava Flow Trailhead in Snow Canyon State Park.

First responders found a motorcycle rider had crashed the the rider had been ejected, receiving critical injuries. The patient was taken to the hospital by helicopter in critical conditions

The post did not explain the cause of the crash but said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

DVFR reminded the public of the “importance of obeying posted speed limits and exercising caution when traveling at night.”