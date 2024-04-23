Top NFL Draft Landing Spots For BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia

PROVO, Utah – The top NFL draft prospect from BYU football in 2024 is offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

Suamataia, who transferred from the University of Oregon, was a two-year starter along BYU’s offensive line. In 2022, he played right tackle, while Indianapolis Colts tackle Blake Freeland anchored the left tackle spot.

Then, last season, Suamataia held down the left tackle position, earning Second Team All-Big 12 honors.

Suamataia declared for the NFL draft after his third season in college football. He had two years of eligibility remaining. Suamataia was part of the first-ever underclassmen group that participated in the Senior Bowl.

According to Pro Football Focus’ advanced stat tracking, during his two seasons at BYU, Suamataia gave up only two sacks, and that was in one game (Texas).

Suamataia has always been viewed as a highly-regarded NFL draft prospect. After the 2022 season, Suamataia was a trendy first-round selection in mock drafts. As the NFL draft gets set to start this week, Suamataia has continued to emerge as a late first-round possibility for teams.

Kingsley Suamataia measurables

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 326 lbs

Arm: 34 1/4″

Hand: 10 5/8″

40-Yard Dash: 5.04 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.73 seconds

Bench Press: 31

Vertical Jump: 28″

Broad Jump: 9′ 2″

Suamataia was tied for the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash time among offensive tackle prospects at the NFL draft combine.

His physical build and athleticism garnered comparisons from the NFL Network to his cousin, Penei Sewell, an All-Pro for the Detroit Lions.

Projecting top NFL draft landing spots for Suamataia

Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay Packers

Cleveland Browns

San Francisco 49ers

One theme among these teams is that they have late first-round picks.

Cleveland, Dallas, Green Bay, San Francisco, and Kansas City each have picks within the final eleven picks of the first round. Each team has a pressing need for an offensive tackle.

The value of drafting someone in the first round is that teams can exercise a fifth-year option on rookie contracts. So if one of these teams sees a bright future for Suamataia, they could have him on a rookie deal for five years.

Suamataia visited Dallas, Kansas City, Cleveland, and San Francisco during the pre-draft process.

Among these five teams, the quarterbacks Suamataia could protect include Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, DeShaun Watson, and Jordan Love.

