On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Students shot at with airsoft gun at Granger High School in ‘altercation’

Apr 23, 2024, 12:11 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm

Granger High School (KSL TV)...

Granger High School (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — Authorities now say three students were shot with an airsoft gun on Granger High School’s campus on Tuesday.

According to Ben Horsley with Granite School District, there was “some sort of altercation,” and he said three students were shot as a result.

Later, Horsley clarified it was with an airsoft or BB gun, not a real gun.

In a statement from Granger High School, Principal Tyler Howe explained that Granite Police noticed a suspicious car circling the parking lot before approaching three students who were near the south entrance to the parking lot.

Two people got out of that car and shot an airsoft gun at the three students before fleeing.

Granite Police quickly apprehended the two suspects in the airsoft gun shooting.

The three students received minor injuries.

Granger High School released the following statement to KSL TV:

“Many students did not realize there was an incident. Law enforcement determined a protocol was not necessary due to the fact the suspects fled the scene and then were apprehended so quickly. We sent the following message to families as soon as we were able.

“Dear Granger High Students and Families,
“We wanted to update you regarding a situation that occurred today during lunch. Initial information indicates that a Granite Police Officer noticed a suspicious vehicle circling the parking area before approaching 3 students who were near the South entrance to the parking area. Two suspects got out of the vehicle and discharged an airsoft gun towards the three students. They then entered their vehicle and attempted to flee the area but were quickly apprehended by Granite Police. The 3 student victims received minor injuries. To be clear, no threats were made towards the general student body or the school and the suspects immediately attempted to flee the area and were taken into custody off school property. As such, no protocol was required. We are extremely grateful for the quick response by Granite Police and the administration. School is proceeding as normal.
“A police investigation has ensued and this is all the information we are able to share at this time. The students involved in the incident will be facing serious administrative corrective action and criminal charges.
“Student reporting continues to be our most effective protection against unsafe behaviors. Please continue to discuss with your families the ability to report unsafe behavior anonymously through the SafeUT app or by text to (801) 664-2929. Thank you for your patience and for your support as we work to keep our students and staff safe.
Sincerely,
Principal Tyler Howe”

Granite School District released the following statement:

“We wanted to update you regarding a situation that occurred today during lunch. Initial information indicates that a Granite Police Officer noticed a suspicious vehicle circling the parking area before approaching 3 students who were near the South entrance to the parking area. Two suspects got out of the vehicle and discharged an airsoft gun towards the three students. They then entered their vehicle and attempted to flee the area but were quickly apprehended by Granite Police. The 3 student victims received minor injuries. To be clear, no threats were made towards the general student body or the school and the suspects immediately attempted to flee the area and were taken into custody off school property. As such, no protocol was required. We are extremely grateful for the quick response by Granite Police and the administration. School is proceeding as normal.

“A police investigation has ensued and this is all the information we are able to share at this time. The students involved in the incident will be facing serious administrative corrective action and criminal charges.

“Student reporting continues to be our most effective protection against unsafe behaviors. Please continue to discuss with your families the ability to report unsafe behavior anonymously through the SafeUT app or by text to (801) 664-2929. Thank you for your patience and for your support as we work to keep our students and staff safe. “

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

On Tuesday, KSL TV spoke with members of the Salt Lake City Fire Department as they participated in...

Karah Brackin

Training and inspiring the next generation of firefighters

A lot of training is required for fightfighters, who have to be able to handle high-stress situations at any time of the day.

1 hour ago

One person is in critical condition after they were ejected from the motorcycle they were riding in...

Eliza Pace

One in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Snow Canyon

One person is in critical condition after they were ejected from the motorcycle they were riding in a crash.

2 hours ago

Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons guitarist...

MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds talks new album ‘Loom’ — with tour to include Salt Lake City

The ambiguity of Imagine Dragons' next album starts from the cover. Two figures stand in the distance separated by a dawning sun. Or is it setting?

3 hours ago

The entry off West 24th Street in Ogden to southbound I-15, pictured Sunday. The Utah Department of...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

New, improved I-15 interchanges in the works in Farmington, Sunset and Ogden

The planned new I-15 interchange at Shephard Lane in Farmington, where preliminary work is already underway, won't be the only new access point along the interstate.

3 hours ago

A man previously convicted on a graffiti charge was arrested Sunday and accused of causing more tha...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested, accused of spray-painting furniture set to be moved into store

A man was arrested Sunday after police say he spray-painted graffiti on furniture waiting to be moved into a downtown store, causing more than $34,000 in damage.

4 hours ago

FILE - A courtroom sketch of Brandon Boudreaux as he takes the stand on April 10, 2023 during Lori ...

Mary Culbertson

Who is Brandon Boudreaux?

Brandon Boudreaux is the ex-husband of Lori Vallow Daybell's niece. Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring to murder him in October 2019.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

UPDATE: Students shot at with airsoft gun at Granger High School in ‘altercation’