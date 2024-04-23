UPDATE: Students shot at with airsoft gun at Granger High School in ‘altercation’

WEST VALLEY CITY — Authorities now say three students were shot with an airsoft gun on Granger High School’s campus on Tuesday.

According to Ben Horsley with Granite School District, there was “some sort of altercation,” and he said three students were shot as a result.

Later, Horsley clarified it was with an airsoft or BB gun, not a real gun.

In a statement from Granger High School, Principal Tyler Howe explained that Granite Police noticed a suspicious car circling the parking lot before approaching three students who were near the south entrance to the parking lot.

Two people got out of that car and shot an airsoft gun at the three students before fleeing.

Granite Police quickly apprehended the two suspects in the airsoft gun shooting.

The three students received minor injuries.

Granger High School released the following statement to KSL TV:

“Many students did not realize there was an incident. Law enforcement determined a protocol was not necessary due to the fact the suspects fled the scene and then were apprehended so quickly. We sent the following message to families as soon as we were able.

“Dear Granger High Students and Families,

“We wanted to update you regarding a situation that occurred today during lunch. Initial information indicates that a Granite Police Officer noticed a suspicious vehicle circling the parking area before approaching 3 students who were near the South entrance to the parking area. Two suspects got out of the vehicle and discharged an airsoft gun towards the three students. They then entered their vehicle and attempted to flee the area but were quickly apprehended by Granite Police. The 3 student victims received minor injuries. To be clear, no threats were made towards the general student body or the school and the suspects immediately attempted to flee the area and were taken into custody off school property. As such, no protocol was required. We are extremely grateful for the quick response by Granite Police and the administration. School is proceeding as normal.

“A police investigation has ensued and this is all the information we are able to share at this time. The students involved in the incident will be facing serious administrative corrective action and criminal charges.

“Student reporting continues to be our most effective protection against unsafe behaviors. Please continue to discuss with your families the ability to report unsafe behavior anonymously through the SafeUT app or by text to (801) 664-2929. Thank you for your patience and for your support as we work to keep our students and staff safe.

Sincerely,

Principal Tyler Howe”

Granite School District released the following statement:

“We wanted to update you regarding a situation that occurred today during lunch. Initial information indicates that a Granite Police Officer noticed a suspicious vehicle circling the parking area before approaching 3 students who were near the South entrance to the parking area. Two suspects got out of the vehicle and discharged an airsoft gun towards the three students. They then entered their vehicle and attempted to flee the area but were quickly apprehended by Granite Police. The 3 student victims received minor injuries. To be clear, no threats were made towards the general student body or the school and the suspects immediately attempted to flee the area and were taken into custody off school property. As such, no protocol was required. We are extremely grateful for the quick response by Granite Police and the administration. School is proceeding as normal.

“A police investigation has ensued and this is all the information we are able to share at this time. The students involved in the incident will be facing serious administrative corrective action and criminal charges.

“Student reporting continues to be our most effective protection against unsafe behaviors. Please continue to discuss with your families the ability to report unsafe behavior anonymously through the SafeUT app or by text to (801) 664-2929. Thank you for your patience and for your support as we work to keep our students and staff safe. “