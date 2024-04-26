RSL Looks To End Road Trip On High Note Against Philadelphia Union

PHILADELPHIA – Real Salt Lake looks to keep the ball rolling on the road in Subaru Park against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Following the game against the Union, RSL will head home for a match against Sporting KC before the club’s first U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday, May 8.

RSL Ends Two-Game Road Trip In Philadelphia

Real Salt Lake started the month of April with back-to-back draws against Minnesota and Columbus.

After the big 4-0 win over Chicago last weekend, Real moved up to eighth in the MLS power rankings.

RSL currently holds the 3-seed in the West with a record of 4-2-3.

Philadelphia sits in the East’s six-spot at 3-0-4. They are the only undefeated team left in Major League Soccer.

The Union have played three home games so far this season. They have one win and two draws in Subaru Park.

Real Salt Lake will look to hand the Union their first loss of the 2024 season on Saturday.

RSL forward Chicho Arango has been on a tear so far this season.

With eight goals and six assists in nine games played, Arango has emerged as an early-season MVP candidate.

He leads the MLS in goals ahead of Lionel Messi with seven and four other players with six.

A human highlight reel https://t.co/qn7gFRR2wg — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) April 22, 2024

A win on Saturday could move RSL to as high as second in the West standings.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.