2024 Utah Jazz Draft Prospects

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz own three picks in the 2024 NBA Draft and will have plenty of options to improve their roster this summer.

This is a collection of player breakdowns Jazz fans should be familiar with leading up to the draft.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 26-27 in Brooklyn.

Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Draft Prospects

Rob Dillingham – G – Kentucky

Stats: 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds: .475/.444/.796

My first player preview for the @utahjazz in the 2024 NBA Draft: Kentucky freshman Rob Dillingham is an electric shooter and scorer, but does he fit this roster?#TakeNote https://t.co/n9HdCl0IuF — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 2, 2024

Reed Sheppard – G – Kentucky

Stats: 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds: .536/.521/.831

Kentucky freshman Reed Sheppard is one of the best shooting prospects in NBA Draft history, but there’s more to his game than that. Would he be a fit with the @utahjazz? #TakeNote | @kslsports https://t.co/pAjj9JXIdD — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 3, 2024

Cody Williams – F – Colorado

Stats: 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists: .552/.415/.714

With a need for size, athleticism, and upside, Cody Williams could be a strong fit for the @utahjazz in this year’s NBA Draft. #takenote https://t.co/NoCqsuoqUS — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 6, 2024

Ron Holland – F – Ignite

Stats: 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists: .474/.239/.682

Ron Holland’s shooting numbers are concerning, but he has the type of star upside that could make him an intriguing fit for the @utahjazz in this year’s draft. #TakeNote https://t.co/L5YwDIZZXt — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 8, 2024

