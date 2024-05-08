On the Site:
May 8, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz own three picks in the 2024 NBA Draft and will have plenty of options to improve their roster this summer.

This is a collection of player breakdowns Jazz fans should be familiar with leading up to the draft.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 26-27 in Brooklyn.

Utah Jazz 2024 NBA Draft Prospects

Rob Dillingham – G – Kentucky

Stats: 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds: .475/.444/.796

Reed Sheppard – G – Kentucky

Stats:  12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds: .536/.521/.831

Cody Williams – F – Colorado

Stats: 11.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists: .552/.415/.714

Ron Holland – F – Ignite

Stats: 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists: .474/.239/.682

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

2024 Utah Jazz Draft Prospects