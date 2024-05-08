Utah Jazz Draft Prospect: G League Ignite F Ron Holland

SALT LAKE CITY – G League forward Ron Holland is projected to be selected in the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft where the Utah Jazz own a yet-to-be-determined top-ten pick.

The Jazz own three of the top 32 selections in the 2024 draft allowing them to add valuable pieces to their already young core.

Here’s how Holland would fit with the Jazz if he lands in Utah in late June.

Utah Jazz Draft: Ron Holland – F – Ignite

Stats: 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists: .474/.239/.682

Strengths: Holland is one of the most aggressive players in the draft displaying a strong motor on both ends of the floor.

Unlike a lot of young players whose primary focus is scoring, Holland gives consistent effort on the defensive end causing deflections, getting steals, and erasing baskets in transition with chase-down blocks. He’s also a willing rebounder, even against bigger opposition.

Whereas some highly talented prospects tend to coast for stretches on the court, it’s always apparent when Holland is on the floor as he’s regularly involved in the action, regardless of where the ball is.

Such a fun possession from Ron Holland here, perfect technique guarding the ballscreen maintaining defensive advantage One of my favorites in this draft class pic.twitter.com/pt4a28kRyc — Sean Davis (@Sean_Davi) May 1, 2024

Among those projected in the lottery, Holland plays the most like someone who expects to be a star at the NBA level. The forward was the central piece of the Ignite roster, leading the team in scoring, ranking second in rebounds, third in assists, first in steals, and third in blocks.

Holland is aggressive with the ball in his hands getting to the basket where he has above-average athleticism, and an ability to get to the free throw line.

The Texas native is also active off the ball slashing to the rim to create movement from the opposing defense.

Ron Holland averaged a robust 19.5 points per game for G League Ignite, drawing fouls in bunches, shooting 75% from the free throw line, while rebounding, blocking shots, and getting in passing lanes prolifically – all as an 18-year old who is not turning 19 until July. https://t.co/nEGuD1OJJv pic.twitter.com/P3pGsxDyAB — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 16, 2024

Holland showed flashes of impressive ballhandling skills, attacking defenders off the dribble to get into the paint going either left or right.

At just 18 years old, Holland is one of the youngest players in the draft, and won’t turn 19 until early July.

Weaknesses: Holland’s most glaring weakness is his three-point shooting where he knocked down just 24 percent of his attempts in the G League on 3.1 attempts per game.

While NBA teams have shown a better ability to improve a player’s shooting throughout their careers, Holland has a long way to go before even being considered a league-average shooter.

Though Holland’s strengths are readily apparent, there are scenarios where many of the things he does well could become weaknesses in the NBA.

While his aggression can be a positive, he looked out of control at times and will have to figure out when doing less will generate better results.

The Ron Holland conversation is brushed aside these days… But the consensus #1 player coming into this draft season has been disregarded because “he can’t shoot” so we’re going to put that theory to the test. The shot doesn’t looking broken. Holland who played out of position… pic.twitter.com/yF98dEzGrx — Coach Von. (@ohokvontae) May 6, 2024

Holland can get to the basket off the dribble, but averaged 3.5 turnovers and owned a negative assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.5 to 2.8 in the G League.

Another question is whether he will maintain his aggression if he isn’t a primary option on the offensive end in the NBA.

Though he’s listed at 6-foot-8, that number may be generous, and his measurements at the draft combine could go a long way to determining whether he’s a big wing, or more of a small four at the next level.

Holland flashed some potential off the dribble, but doesn’t have much wiggle, and will likely be a straight-line driver early in his career in the NBA.

Would Ron Holland Fit With Jazz In Draft?

With the Jazz desperately needing more natural defenders on the roster, Holland’s motor, length, and steal numbers could be a major plus in Utah.

While Lauri Markkanen has developed into an All-Star caliber player, the Jazz need another offensive weapon that could carry the load as a primary weapon, and Holland has that type of upside if the stars align, though it’s far from a guarantee that he gets there.

Unlike some high-ceiling players, Holland’s floor isn’t all that low due to his size and willingness to compete on defense, meaning he’s a relatively safe bet to stick in the NBA even if he doesn’t become a star.

Though it’s difficult to find players with Holland’s poor shooting numbers truly excelling at the NBA level, a player like Kelly Oubre has shown that even below-average shooters can be impactful with his combination of size, athleticism, and effort.

If the shooting does improve, he could find a role as a very high-level starter similar to OG Anunoby in the NBA.

