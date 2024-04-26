Kansas City Chiefs Select BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia In 2024 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Kansas City Chiefs selected former BYU Cougars offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia with the No. 63 overall pick during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia selected in 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft was held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

Suamataia was the 11th offensive tackle picked in the draft.

The former BYU standout will join a Kansas City team that posted an 11-6 record and won a second-straight Super Bowl in 2023.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Kingsley Suamataia

Before his time in college, Suamataia was a standout player for the Tigers of Orem High School in Utah. The highly-recruited five-star athlete chose to start his college career at the University of Oregon.

Following one season with the Ducks, the Utahn returned to the Beehive State and transferred to BYU.

Suamataia was a versatile player for the Ducks and Cougars. He played tackle on both the right and left sides of the offensive line.

In 2022, Suamataia played and started in 12 games for the Cougars.

BYU LT Kingsley Suamataia sending this poor DB into helicopter mode to end this play 🚁🚁 pic.twitter.com/1AGfpBUGKv — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 6, 2024

Last season, the tackle played in and started 10 games for BYU. Suamataia helped the Cougars to a 5-7 overall record, including 2-7 in league play, during their first year in the Big 12 Conference.

Suamataia was honored as second-team All-Big 12 for his play in 2023.

He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in December 2023.

Testing on Sunday, March 3

Height: 6’ 5’’

Weight: 326 lbs.

Arm: 34 1/4’’

Hand: 10 5/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 5.04 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.74 seconds

Vertical Jump: 28″

Broad Jump: 9’ 2’’

