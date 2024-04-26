On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Kansas City Chiefs Select BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia In 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2024, 7:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Kansas City Chiefs selected former BYU Cougars offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia with the No. 63 overall pick during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia selected in 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft was held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)


Suamataia was the 11th offensive tackle picked in the draft.

The former BYU standout will join a Kansas City team that posted an 11-6 record and won a second-straight Super Bowl in 2023.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Kingsley Suamataia

RELATED STORIES

Before his time in college, Suamataia was a standout player for the Tigers of Orem High School in Utah. The highly-recruited five-star athlete chose to start his college career at the University of Oregon.

Following one season with the Ducks, the Utahn returned to the Beehive State and transferred to BYU.

Suamataia was a versatile player for the Ducks and Cougars. He played tackle on both the right and left sides of the offensive line.

In 2022, Suamataia played and started in 12 games for the Cougars.

Last season, the tackle played in and started 10 games for BYU. Suamataia helped the Cougars to a 5-7 overall record, including 2-7 in league play, during their first year in the Big 12 Conference.

Suamataia was honored as second-team All-Big 12 for his play in 2023.

He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in December 2023.

Kingsley Suamataia at the NFL Scouting Combine

Testing on Sunday, March 3

Height: 6’ 5’’

Weight: 326 lbs.

Arm: 34 1/4’’

Hand: 10 5/8’’

40-Yard Dash: 5.04 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.74 seconds

Vertical Jump: 28″

Broad Jump: 9’ 2’’

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Broncos Select Utah DE Jonah Elliss In 2024 NFL Draft

Former Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss heard his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Highland Star Haloti Ngata Announces Ravens Pick At 2024 NFL Draft

Former Highland High product and football star Haloti Ngata announced a pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2024 NFL Draft.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Buffalo Bills Select Utah Safety Cole Bishop In 2024 NFL Draft

Former Utah Utes defensive back Cole Bishop heard his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU QB Taysom Hill Announces Saints Pick At 2024 NFL Draft

Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill took the stage at the 2024 NFL Draft and announced a second round selection by the New Orleans Saints.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Select Jackson Powers-Johnson In 2024 NFL Draft

Former Corner Canyon standout Jackson Powers-Johnson heard his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Looks To End Road Trip On High Note Against Philadelphia Union

Coming off a big win in Chicago, RSL looks to keep the ball rolling on the road in Subaru Park against the Philadelphia Union.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Kansas City Chiefs Select BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia In 2024 NFL Draft