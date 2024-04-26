Early Look At BYU Football’s Top Prospects For 2025 NFL Draft

PROVO, Utah – BYU football coach Kalani Sitake has prioritized the NFL in his program.

The Cougars are getting to a point where they consistently have at least one or two NFL draft picks per season. Along the offensive line, they have had a lot of success.

Three consecutive starting left tackles from BYU have been selected in the draft. The most recent was Kingsley Suamataia, who was taken in the second round by the two-time defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

An impressive turnaround for a program that had not produced an NFL lineman in 16 years before Brady Christensen was selected by the Carolina Panthers in 2021.

Suamataia was a lock to be an NFL draft pick in the 2024 class.

Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL draft, there isn’t a clear day-one or day-two prospect from BYU. But many guys could elevate themselves into day three spots or sneak into the back half of day two.

Here is an early look at some of the top draft-eligible prospects from BYU for the 2025 NFL draft.

BYU football players to watch for the 2025 NFL Draft

Listed alphabetically

* = denotes remaining eligibility after the 2024 season

Tyler Batty, DE

6-5 | 273 lbs

The extra year of eligibility from COVID-19 and opportunities in NIL created a situation for Tyler Batty to return for one more season at BYU. It’s an important year for Batty as he looks to showcase his pass-rush ability.

BYU hasn’t had a player reach double-digit sacks since Kalani Sitake took over as the head coach in 2016. Batty entering his senior year poses the best opportunity for that.

Last year, Batty was a Second Team All-Big 12 performer, which was highlighted by a dominant performance against Arkansas last season.

Ben Bywater, LB

6-3 | 235 lbs

When healthy, Bywater has produced at a high level during his BYU career. Bywater is returning one final season after suffering a shoulder injury last season. He missed all of spring as he continues his recovery.

If he plays the entire season this fall, bank on Bywater reaching the century mark in tackles.

Caleb Etienne, OT

6-8 | 315 lbs

Etienne has the measurables that an NFL team would covet at offensive tackle. But now he needs to pair up his measurables with production.

He shed some weight this past spring in preparation for the 2024 season. BYU coaches are quietly optimistic for a bounceback year from the former Oklahoma State starter.

If Etienne realizes his potential this fall, he has the ability to be a draft pick in 2025.

Micah Harper, DB*

5-10 | 195 lbs

Harper is entering his fifth season at BYU this fall. But he’s only played in 22 games in his career. That’s because Harper suffered two season-ending injuries in 2021 and 2023 before both seasons kicked off.

He still has one year of eligibility remaining after 2024 if he wishes to use it.

When Harper is on the field, he’s a versatile defensive back who can play safety, nickel, or cornerback. One of the strongest traits of Harper’s ability is that he loves to hit.

Brayden Keim, OT

6-9 | 310 lbs

Keim considered the NFL in 2024 before returning to BYU to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility from COVID. A former tight end in high school, Keim has transformed his body throughout his college career to play offensive tackle.

He has 11 starts during his BYU career and projects to be one of the starting tackles in 2024. Keim is an excellent athlete. His father, Mike Keim, played in the NFL for the Saints and Seahawks from 1991-1995.

Weylin Lapuaho, IOL*

6-4 | 305 lbs

Since Weylin Lapuaho began playing college football in 2022 at Utah State, he has only been a starter. Lapuaho started every game as a guard for the Aggies in his true freshman season. He then transferred to BYU and did the same last year for the Cougars, only missing one game due to a minor injury.

Lapuaho has excellent and footwork and has a mean streak with how he plays the game.

John Nelson, DL

6-4 | 290 lbs

Nelson played defensive end his first two seasons at BYU after grey shirting in 2020. Then, in 2023, he was moved to the interior as a defensive tackle with a new defensive staff.

Nelson missed the final five games of last year due to an ankle injury.

The versatility of Nelson along the defensive line and his pass-rush ability could make him an intriguing prospect.

Connor Pay, IOL

6-5 | 315 lbs

Throughout his BYU career, Pay has started in 33 games. Last season, he began the year at right guard before switching back to the center position, where he has thrived during his time in Provo.

Technician is a strength for Pay. He’s stated that if BYU wins ball games, that will naturally elevate his NFL draft stock. It was one of the main reasons he returned for one final season.

Chase Roberts, WR*

6-4 | 210 lbs

Roberts was BYU’s leading receiver last season with 573 yards. He’s a productive receiver who has a knack for making difficult catches.

Roberts primarily lines up out wide in BYU’s offense but does take snaps out of the slot.

An area where Roberts showed signs of growth in the spring of 2024 was his physicality. He appeared to be a pass catcher willing to engage in contact. His speed is also better than people realize when he gets out in the open field.

Jakob Robinson, CB

5-11 | 170 lbs

Robinson is one of the top defensive players for BYU in 2024. During his BYU career, he’s had eight interceptions. BYU has used him primarily at nickel and cornerback during his first three seasons.

Others considered: Blake Mangelson, DE; Darius Lassiter, WR; Kody Epps, WR; Keanu Hill, TE; Marque Collins, CB.

