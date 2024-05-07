Utah Secures No. 6 Overall Pick In 2024 NHL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s National Hockey League franchise secured the No. 6 overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NHL Draft following the league’s lottery process.

The NHL Draft Lottery was held at the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, New Jersey on Tuesday, May 7.

The lottery process determined the first 16 picks in the upcoming NHL Draft and included the franchises that failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year.

After the lottery, Utah received the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Utah didn’t move up or down in the draft order because of the lottery.

The newest NHL franchise entered the lottery process with a 7.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick. Utah had the sixth-best odds of receiving the top selection.

Only the San Jose Sharks (18.5 percent), Chicago Blackhawks (13.5 percent), Anaheim Ducks (11.5 percent), Columbus Blue Jackets (9.5 percent), and Montreal Canadiens (8.5 percent) had better odds than Utah.

In addition to the odds for the top pick, Utah had a 7.7 percent chance at the second overall pick, 0.2 percent at the third pick, 34.2 percent for the sixth pick, 41.4 percent for the seventh pick, and a 9.1 percent shot at the eighth overall selection.

What is the 2024 NHL Draft order?

Following the lottery, the NHL Draft order for the first round will be the following:

San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Utah Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames New Jersey Devils Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh) Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Utah owns 13 picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, including one first round selection and three more in the second round.

Some of the top prospects for the NHL Draft include Macklin Celebrini (Boston University), Ivan Demidov (St. Petersburg), Artyom Levshunov (Michigan State), Cayden Lindstrom (Medicine Hat), Cole Eiserman (USDP), Sam Dickinson (London), Zayne Parekh (Saginaw), Zeev Buium (Denver), Carter Yakenchuk (Calgary), Berkly Catton (Spokane), Tij Iginla (Kelowna), Konsta Helenius (Jukurit), Anton Silayev (Torpedo), Liam Greentree (Windsor), and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård (Mora IK).

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will take place from June 28-29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

