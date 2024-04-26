On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Way Too Early NFL Draft Preview For Utah State’s Jalen Royals

Apr 26, 2024, 10:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Speed and shiftiness have been paramount in Blake Anderson’s offense, and senior wideout Jalen Royals has those traits in spades.

After his 15 touchdown grabs set the Utah State single-season record in 2023, does Royals have an encore performance in store that could earn him looks from NFL scouts?

RELATED: Transfer Portal Takes Bite Out Of USU Defense

The 6’0, 210-pound wideout earned College Football Network Third-Team All-American and First-Team All-Mountain West recognition after becoming the 39th player in school history to surpass the 1,000-yard career receiving mark. He became the 13th player in program history to top 1,000 yards in a single season. His 1,080 yards and 71 receptions are the tenth-best for a single season in school history, while his 15 touchdowns were the eighth-most overall.

RELATED: Junior Wideout Aggies Early Lead With Touchdown Grab

Royals started all 13 games and averaged 15.2 yards per reception and 83.1 yards per game. His seven touchdowns of 50+ yards led the country. He finished the year with four 100-yard receiving games, including a career-high 185 yards and three touchdowns against UConn. A week later, Royals added 140 yards and three more TDs while making a then-career-high seven grabs at Colorado State.

His 15 receiving touchdowns led the Mountain West and was second in the nation.

About Jalen Royals

Playing his prep football at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, Royals had 26 catches for 455 yards and four TDs as a senior. His athleticism showed on the track team, where he was an all-state high jumper and placed sixth in the state championships as a senior.

RELATED: Speedster Takes Screen Pass 71-Yards For USU Touchdown

In 2021, Royals played his freshman season at Georgia Military College. He had seven catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.

He signed with Utah State following the 2021 season. Royals played in 12 games for USU in 2022 without recording a stat.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

You can find USU football on KSL Sports Zone. Listen to Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Calls Kingsley Suamataia On NFL Draft Night

Before Suamataia was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs, he received a phone call from a fellow BYU alum.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Way Too Early NFL Draft Preview For Utah State’s Ike Larsen

Since stepping on campus in 2021, Utah State safety Ike Larsen has been one of the best athletes in the locker room.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Early Look At BYU Football’s Top Prospects For 2025 NFL Draft

Taking an early look at some of BYU's top prospects for the 2025 NFL draft.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Beat Old Glory DC, Start First Win Streak Of 2024 Season

Utah Warriors Rugby fought hard in the rain and picked up a big 31-24 home win over Old Glory DC on Friday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Denver Broncos Select Utah DE Jonah Elliss In 2024 NFL Draft

Former Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss heard his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan.

5 hours ago

KSL Sports

Former Highland Star Haloti Ngata Announces Ravens Pick At 2024 NFL Draft

Former Highland High product and football star Haloti Ngata announced a pick by the Baltimore Ravens during the 2024 NFL Draft.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Way Too Early NFL Draft Preview For Utah State’s Jalen Royals