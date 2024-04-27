Seattle Seahawks Select Utah OL Sataoa Laumea In 2024 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Seattle Seahawks selected former Utah Utes offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea with the No. 179 overall pick during the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft was held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

Laumea was the ninth guard picked in the draft.

The former Utah standout will join a Seattle team that posted a 9-8 record in 2023.

The NFL Draft is televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

About Sataoa Laumea

Before his time at the University of Utah, the Rialto, California native was a standout player at Eisenhower High School.

Laumea began his Utah career in 2019 and played in one game as a true freshman. Over the following four seasons, Laumea began a key piece to the Utes’ offensive line.

In 2020, the lineman earned Pac-12 All-Conference second team honors. The next season, he was named honorable mention Pac-12 All-Conference. In 2022, Laumea played in a career-high 14 games and received a spot on the All-Pac-12 first team. In his final year with the Utes, he was honored as member of the league’s second team.

Laumea played in 45 games at Utah, including 44 straight starts.

In 2021 and 2022, Laumea helped the Utes win back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

#26 in our 60in60 is one of my top 3 Olinemen in the State Sataoa Laumea pic.twitter.com/3IaVKdBn1p — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) July 29, 2022

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 319 lbs.

Arm: 32 7/8’’

Hand: 9 7/8’’

Vertical Jump: 26″

Broad Jump: 8’ 8’’

