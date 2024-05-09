Carly Dockendorf Makes First Hire As Head Coach Of Utah Gymnastics

SALT LAKE CITY – Carly Dockendorf has made her first major hire as the head coach of the Red Rocks and it was a good one.

The Utah gymnastics X account announced earlier today they are welcoming renowned coach Mike Hunger to their staff for the 2025 season.

Hunger brings nearly 50 years of experience to SLC and has served on the USA National team staff since 2016.

“The addition of Mike to our program is monumental for Utah Gymnastics,” Dockendorf said. “His diverse experience and wealth of knowledge in the sport will greatly elevate our gymnasts and our staff. Mike is passionate about continuing to foster and develop excellence in his athletes both in the gym and in life. Myia, Jimmy and I could not be more excited for this opportunity to have Mike join our team.”

Red Rocks Weigh In On Hire Of Mike Hunger

On top of spending the last eight years working for the USA National team, Hunger also founded the Twin City Twisters Gymnastics Club in Champlin, Minnesota which has produced the likes of Abby Paulson, Abby Brenner, and Grace McCallum.

“I was lucky enough to have Mike as my club coach growing up,” Paulson said. “He was not only a phenomenal coach, creating many elite and NCAA vault stars and champions, but has also always focused on character building. He emphasizes the importance of being a good person before an athlete and will be an amazing asset for building a positive culture in the gym. Mike also played a role in getting me to Utah, which I am forever grateful for! I am so excited for the team to get the opportunity to work with such a legend in the gymnastics world and can’t wait to cheer them on from the stands.”

