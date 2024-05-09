Utah Softball Advances In Pac-12 Tournament Over Oregon

On the Site:
May 9, 2024, 3:52 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – It looked as if all was lost for Utah softball in the Pac-12 Tournament with the Oregon Ducks only needing one more out to clinch the win. Then Shonty Passi happened.

At the top of the seventh inning, Passi knocked one out of the park sending three runners home and giving the Utes a 7-4 advantage after being tied 4-4 with the Ducks.

Oregon got their chance to redeem themselves at the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t make anything happen giving the Utes the 7-4 win and advance to Friday’s semifinal round.

“What a fun way to win our first game of the week,” said head coach Amy Hogue. “This team went through all of the hard things in that game. We made mistakes and came right back. We picked each other up over and over and over again. It was a true team win today. Little things turned into big things all game long. Some were for us, some against us, but we had the momentum at the end and wrapped it up.”

Up Next For Utah Softball After Shonty Passi Helped Advance Them In Pac-12 Tournament

The Utes have to wait a few hours to find out their opponent for the semifinals on Friday, May 10.

Utah will have to face either the host of the tournament, the Standford Cardinal, or the Cal Golden Bears.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

