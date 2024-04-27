Denver Broncos Select Utah WR Devaughn Vele In 2024 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – The Denver Broncos selected former Utah Utes wide receiver Devaughn Vele with the No. 235 overall pick during the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft was held in Detroit, Michigan from April 25-27.

Vele was the 33rd wideout picked in the draft.

The former Utah standout will join a Denver team that posted a 8-9 record in 2023.

About Devaughn Vele

Before his time at the University of Utah, the San Diego, California native was a standout player at Rancho Bernardo High School.

After high school, Vele joined the Utes ahead of the 2019 season.

He went on to play five seasons at Utah. During his time in Salt Lake City, Vele recorded 123 receptions for 1,689 yards and nine touchdowns in 47 games played. Eight of Vele’s touchdowns came in his final two seasons at Utah.

.@devaughn_vele caught five passes for 62 yards against USC including this strike for a TD! Devaughn has scored four touchdowns in his last five games. 🙌#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/MJ8tPPzuz7 — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) October 19, 2022

The wideout helped the Utes win consecutive Pac-12 Conference championships in 2021 and 2022.

Vele declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in December 2023.

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 203 lbs.

Arm: 33 1/2’’

Hand: 9 3/4’’

40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical Jump: 36″

Broad Jump: 10’ 6’’

